25 Best Tongkat Ali Supplements

If you're looking for the best tongkat ali supplements on the market, look no further. We've compiled a list of 25 of the top-rated products to help you make an informed decision about which one is right for you.

1. El. & Rye Tongat Ali

2. Penguin CBD Gummies

3. Everest Full Spectrum Gummies

4. Santai Kratom

5.Double Wood Supplements

6.Solaray

7.Raw Forest Woods

8.Thor’s Hammer

9.Pure Bulk

10. Chaos and Pain

11. Dorado Nutrition

12. Momentous

13. Force Factor

14. Hi Tech

15. Bronson Vitamins

16. Advance Physician

17. Piping Rock

18. Now Foods

19. Medi Herb

20. I’ll Pump You Up

21. Vinatura

22. Lost Empire

23. Super Smart LJ-100

24. Quantum Nutrition

25. XPRS Nutra

What is Tongkat Ali?

Tongkat ali, also known as Eurycoma longifolia or Malaysian ginseng, is a Southeast Asian tree with roots that are used in many traditional medicines. It has been used for centuries to improve physical performance.

No matter which one you choose, you can be sure that these tongkat ali supplements are of the highest quality. All products have been tested for safety, efficacy, and purity to ensure you are getting the best product available. Each supplement contains tongkat ali extract that has been carefully sourced from premium suppliers. This ensures that you are receiving a potent product with guaranteed potency and quality.

In addition to being of the highest quality, each of these products is specifically formulated to provide maximum results. Whether you are looking to increase energy, improve mood, or reduce stress and anxiety, these tongkat ali supplements can help.

What Benefits Does Tongkat Ali Offer?

Tongkat ali offers a wide range of potential health benefits, including:

Increased muscle mass and strength

Reduced body fat levels

Enhanced energy and endurance levels

Improved mood and mental clarity

Improved cognitive function

Balancing of hormones

Reduced symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome

Lowering of blood pressure and cholesterol levels

How long before I see results from Tongkat Ali?

The effects of Tongkat Ali can begin to be experienced within 1-4 weeks, however it may take up to 6 months or longer for the full benefits and effects to be realized. Generally, individuals who use these supplements have reported increased energy levels, enhanced mood and greater physical strength. Additionally, some users have reported improved sleep, reduced stress and anxiety levels, increased muscle mass, and a decrease in body fat percentage.

From organic capsules to liquid extracts and powders, we've got your tongkat ali needs covered. Many of these products contain clinically proven doses of the root extract, ensuring maximum potency and efficacy. Some are blended with other natural ingredients like maca, ashwagandha and Eleutherococcus Senticosis. Others feature additional plant extracts to support healthy muscle growth.

These tongkat ali supplements also feature a range of delivery methods, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs. From easy-to-swallow capsules to fast-acting liquid drops and powders, there's something for everyone.

1. Elm & Rye Tongat Ali

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Tongkat Ali is a powerful supplement that has been shown to improve muscle mass and exercise endurance. Elm & Rye’s Tongkat Ali supplements are made from the highest quality Yellow Tongkat Ali roots to ensure you get the most potent dose of molecular bioactive compounds.

2. Penguin CBD Gummies

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

These CBD gummy worms are made with only the purest CBD isolate and provide a delicious treat for your taste buds. They are soft, colorful, and coated in a tangy blend of sweet and sour sugar. Each container contains 30 individual worms, each one packing 10mg of CBD.

Penguin CBD gummy worms offer a tastier alternative to other CBD products, and they come covered in a tantalizing mix of sweet and sour sugar crystals. So if you're a fan of sour candy, these are definitely the treats for you!

3. Everest Full Spectrum Gummies

Image courtesy Everest

CBD has been shown to help with everything from anxiety to chronic pain, and these Everest full spectrum CBD gummies provide the perfect way to enjoy its benefits. Made with organic CBD oil and all-natural ingredients, these gummies are gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and vegan. They come in a delicious blue raspberry flavor and are perfect for everyday use.

4. Santai Kratom

Image courtesy Santai

These kratom capsules contains 500mg (0.5g) of a potent blend of kratom powder. The products from Santai are subject to rigorous lab tests to ensure their purity and potency. Additionally, they only source their kratom leaves from Southeast Asia where they're grown.

Kratom is an extract made from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa plant, which is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family native to Southeast Asia. Kratom extracts are high in alkaloids, particularly mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine.



5. Double Wood Supplements

Image courtesy Double Wood



Tongkat Ali, also called Eurycoma Longifolia Jack or Longjack, is an herb that has been traditionally used to promote a healthy cortisol levels. There are three Tongkat colors: yellow, red, and black. Their product is the yellow Tongkat which research suggests it as the most potent of them all.

Their product is an extract of eurycomamones, which allows for smaller doses to be necessary than if one were consuming the herb itself.

6. Solaray Tongkat

Image courtesy Solaray

Solaray prides themselves on providing only the highest quality supplements to their customers. Their Tongkat Ali supplement is no different. Each serving of their product contains 400mg of Eurycoma Longifolia extract and is standardized to contain 1% eurycomanone, the active ingredient found in tongkat ali. Plus, their formula is vegan-friendly and non-GMO for those who prefer a natural supplement option.

7. Raw Forest Foods

Image courtesy Raw Forest Foods

Raw Forest Woods capsules are made with only the highest-grade Eurycoma Longifolia root extract. Their 200:1 potent blend of extracts is unrivaled in both potency and effectiveness. You can trust that their use of only the finest herbs and extracts will give you nothing but the best results.

8. Thor’s Hammer

Image courtesy Lost Empire

If you're looking for an extra edge, look no further than Thor's Hammer Performance Formula.

9. Pure Bulk

Image courtesy Pure Bulk

Pure Bulk Longjack Extract is an all-natural supplement made from the root of Eurycoma Longifolia. Their extract is more concentrated than similar products on the market, at a 100:1 ratio. Plus, it's vegan-friendly and free from any artificial ingredients or preservatives!

10. Chaos and Pain

Image courtesy Chaos and Pain

Chaos and Pain Tukerstone Fadogia Agrestis contains 100mg of pure extract per serving, providing maximum potency and effectiveness. They use only the finest herbs and extracts to make sure you get the results you’re looking for.

11. Dorado Nutrition

Image courtesy Dorado Nutrition

Dorado Nutrition only uses the high-quality ingredients like 600mg Fadogia Agrestis Extract + 400mg of Tongkat Ali per serving size. Plus, their supplement is 120 capsules strong! Also, their bottle is Non-GMO and Gluten free. Best of all, since they manufacture all of their Dorado Nutrition supplements right here in the USA-- you're guaranteed quality!

12. Momentous

Image courtesy Momentous

The Momentous Huberman Stack is a potent, natural booster. Their tailor-made blend consists of Tongkat Ali extract, Eurycoma Longifolia root extract, Maca Extract, Zinc Gluconate and other herbs which work in harmony to enhance performance. Add it to your regular wellness routine for optimal results.

13. Force Factor

Image courtesy Force Factor

Force Factor Longjack Tongkat Ali Extract, contains 500mg of Eurycoma Longifolia root extract for maximum potency and effectiveness. Plus, their formula is free from any artificial ingredients or preservatives!

14. Hi Tech

Image courtesy Hi Tech

Hi Tech’sTongkat Ali 100:1 Extract is designed to support healthy levels. Their product contains 500mg of Eurycoma Longifolia root extract, and is standardized to contain 1% eurycomanone, the active ingredient in tongkat ali. In addition, it's vegan-friendly and free from any artificial ingredients or preservatives.

15. Bronson Vitamins

Image courtesy Bronson

For the past 60 years, Bronson has been a family-owned business that provides high quality vitamin products with outstanding customer service. So what makes them different from other online stores?

Bronson has been in business for many years, and their high-quality vitamins are backed by science. You can trust them to provide the best natural health products for your loved ones.

16. Advance Physician

Image courtesy Advance Physician

Advance Physician Formulas Tongkat Ali 200 mg is an effective and natural supplement that aids in maintaining healthy levels. Their exclusive blend, which contains tongkat ali root extract, maca root extract, ginseng, and other herbal extracts helps keep you performing at your best. In addition, it's absent of any artificial ingredients or preservatives.

17. Piping Rock

Image courtesy Piping Rock

Piping Rock Tongkat Ali longjack, 1200 mg is an all-natural supplement designed to support healthy levels. Their product contains 1200 mg of Eurycoma Longifolia root extract and is standardized to contain 1% eurycomanone, the active ingredient in tongkat ali. Tongkat ali has been used for centuries in traditional medicine practices and has a wide range of potential health benefits.

18. Now Foods

Image courtesy Now Foods

TestoJack 100 is an all-natural supplement that contains 500 mg of Eurycoma longifolia root extract. This product also includes other herbs and extracts, making it a great choice for those looking for supplements without any artificial ingredients or preservatives.

19. Medi Herb

Image courtesy Medi Herb

Healthy levels are supported by their natural and powerful supplement, Medi Herb Tongkat Ali. It comes in the form of 40 tablets, each containing 400 mg of Eurycoma Longifolia root extract standardized to have 1% eurycomanone -the active ingredient in tongkat ali. Plus, it's vegan-friendly and free from any artificial ingredients or preservatives.

20. I’ll Pump You Up

Image courtesy I’ll Pump You Up

NutraBio Tongkat Ali contains 200mg of LJ100 Tongkat Ali Eurycoma longifolia extract, which has been used for centuries in Southeast Asia as an adaptogen and remedy for fatigue and other ailments.

21. Vinatura Fadogia

Image courtesy Vinatura

Vinatura's Fadogia Agrestis Tongkat Ali 1200mg is a natural supplement made with Eurycoma Longifolia root extract, maca root extract, and ginseng. Their formula is standardized to contain 1% eurycomanone, the active ingredient in tongkat ali.

22. Lost Empire

Image courtesy Lost Empire

Lost Empire’s premium grade Tongkat Ali Eurycoma Longifolia root extract is designed to support healthy levels. Their product contains 500mg of Eurycoma Longifolia root extract standardized to contain 1% eurycomanone, the active ingredient in tongkat ali.

23. Super Smart

Image courtesy Super Smart

LJ-100 is a patented extraction process that has been developed by scientists in order to capture the active principles of tongkat ali.

LJ-100 is the most potent and purest Tongkat ali extract available. It's standardized to contain 22% eurypeptides, 40% glycosaponins and 30% polysaccharides. The results obtained with LJ-100 are better than those with other extracts of this type - and you need to take far less of it. LJ-100 can be used by men as well as women, and is free from toxicity even at doses 1000 times higher than those recommended - making it one of the safest options out there!

24. Quantum Nutrition Labs

Image courtesy Quantum Nutrition Labs

Quantum Nutrition Labs rprides themselves on providing all-natural supplements to their consumers. Their Men's Quantum Fuel is designed specifically to support healthy levels with a potent Eurycoma Longifolia root extract. With 500mg of active ingredient and 1% eurycomanone, this product is guaranteed to deliver results.

25. XPRS Nutra

Image courtesy XPRS Nutra

Longjack, or Tongkat Ali, is not only a male health supplement known to relieve stress, but it has also been linked with improved cognitive function. Our high-quality tongkat ali powder comes from trusted suppliers to ensure the best possible product for our customers. This particular powder contains Maltodextrin in order to maintain its texture.

