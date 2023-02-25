22 Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Devices In 2023

Of all the at-home skincare devices you could invest in (face sculpting tools, microcurrent devices, cleansing brushes), you’ll get the most bang for your buck with red light therapy devices.

Red light therapy—an emerging treatment that uses low-wavelength red light (between 620 and 750 nanonmeters, or nm) to treat the skin and other health concerns—is quickly becoming one of the best-kept wellness secrets. It’s been clinically shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, treat redness and inflammation, heal scars, even skin tone and texture, stimulate hair growth, relieve symptoms of conditions like psoriasis, and more.

You’ll often see red light therapy treatments in medical offices and spas, but thanks to at-home red light therapy devices like panels, masks, and other compact devices, you can get all the benefits of red light therapy right in the comfort of your home—which in itself comes with a slew of different benefits. Head to a dermatologist or esthetician’s office, and a red light therapy treatment can cost you anywhere from $25 to $300 a session, depending on the treatment area, length, provider, and location. Or you can invest in at-home red light devices that give you the same benefits.

At-home devices are by far the most popular way to use red light therapy since they come in handy for treating so many things. These handy at-home devices also come in a variety of different designs, from handheld wands, LED face masks, red light panels, and specialized devices for distinct treatment areas.

To help you scour through the growing number of options available online, we’re sharing 22 of the very best at-home red light devices below. There’s something here for everyone.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: Gleam Solo by Gleam

Best Red Light Therapy Device for Skin Texture and Tone: Trophy Skin RejuvaliteMD At-Home Red Light Therapy Device

Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Targeted Areas: SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

Best Portable Red Light Therapy Device: Joovv The Go 2.0

Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Hands: Omnilux Contour Glove

Best Handheld Red Light Therapy Device: LightStim for Wrinkles by LightStim

Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Eyes: CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector

Most Popular At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

Best Professional-Level Red Light Therapy Device: Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy Device

Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Face and Neck: Shani Darden PRO LED Light Mask

Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Men: Omnilux Men

Best Functional Red Light Therapy Mask: HigherDose Red Light Face Mask

Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Lips: CurrentBody Skin LED Lip Perfector

Most Multi-Functional At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device

Most Holistic At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: Angela Caglia Crystal LED Face Mask

Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for the Face: Foreo UFO 2

Best Customizable At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: Therabody TheraFace PRO

Best Full-Body Red Light Therapy Device: Hooga HGPRO Ultra

Best Mood-Boosting Red Light Therapy Device: Ember Wellness Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask

Best Budget Friendly At-Home Red Light Mask: Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask

Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Attachment: NuFace Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Light Therapy Attachment

Best Light Therapy Tool with Multiple Colors: ORA LED Light Energy Mask

How Does It Work?

Red light therapy is a type of photobiomodulation therapy that activates the cells, providing light energy to the mitochondria. With this source of energy, the cells communicate better and work more efficiently, which is where you’ll see results like skin repair and rejuvenation. All of this is done in a safe, non-invasive way with virtually no downtime or negative side effects.

Okay, now for the good stuff.

1. Best Overall At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: Gleam Solo by Gleam

Gleam Solo

The Gleam Solo is our top pick for the best at-home red light therapy device because it boasts some of the best benefits and has a large, multi-use size for treating different areas. (It was also named the best red light therapy device by Forbes.) Using red and near-infrared light to optimize cellular function and repair, the Gleam Solo improves overall health and appearance.

Want better skin? Gleam can do it. Less inflammation and joint pain? It can tackle that too. It’s also made with high-quality materials, such as medical-grade aluminum and diodes, that bring the experience of an in-office treatment to your home. Use it over the whole body for 10 minutes daily, or target specific areas that need an extra boost.

Target areas: Moderate to larger treatment areas

What it’s best for:

Better performance and muscle recovery

Sleep optimization

Improved circulation

Healthy skin

Faster healing

Mental sharpness

Circadian rhythm

Less inflammation

Pain relief

2. Best Red Light Therapy Device for Skin Texture and Tone: Trophy Skin RejuvaliteMD At-Home Red Light Therapy Device

Therapy Device

The RejuvaliteMD echoes the red light devices you’d see at a spa or derm’s office with its free-standing base and high-powered LED panel. A combination of red, yellow, amber, and infrared lights tackles skin concerns from multiple angles, addressing surface issues like redness and irritation and going deep within the skin to repair damaged cells and stimulate collagen. The free-standing base means you can set it on your desk or vanity and enjoy a five-minute session one to five times a week.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Evening skin tone and texture

Diminishing dark spots

Tightening and firming skin

Smoothing fine lines and wrinkles

Reducing redness and inflammation

3. Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Targeted Areas: SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

Red Light Therapy Device

This little device might look like a razor, but it’s actually one of the best (and smallest) handheld red light therapy devices on our list. SolaWave’s award-winning Advanced Skincare Wand is a top-rated tool thanks to its patented technology that combines four skincare technologies in one.

There’s microcurrent energy to stimulate facial muscles for toned, tightened, lifted skin. Therapeutic warmth increases skincare product absorption and temporarily reduces redness. The tool also massages the skin, reducing puffiness and relieving facial tension. Last but not least, red light therapy goes deep within the skin to rejuvenate, boost cellular repair, and tackle concerns like discoloration and fine lines.

Target areas: Full face or targeted areas on the face

What it’s best for:

Depuffing

Fine lines and wrinkles

Dark spots and blemishes

Glowing skin

Improving skincare product absorption

Easy travel

4. Best Portable Red Light Therapy Device: Joovv The Go 2.0

Joovv The Go 2.0

Joovv’s The Go 2.0 is another handheld red light therapy device we and countless others can’t get enough of. The high-potency red and near-infrared wavelengths optimize cellular function, so you have less pain and more healing. The small panel size lets you target key areas on the body experiencing pain or soreness, such as the knees.

The Go’s compact portable design allows you to take it when you’re on the move. It can also connect with your smartphone, giving you access to additional features like ambient mode and Recovery+ mode, which is great for athletes or frequent gym goers.

Target areas: Small, targeted areas

What it’s best for:

Muscle recovery and performance

Less inflammation and pain

Increased cellular energy

Improved blood flow

5. Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Hands: Omnilux Contour Glove

Omnilux Contour Glove

Your hands go through a lot each day. Not only are they constantly exposed to UV rays and are one of the first areas on your body to show signs of aging, but they can also get dry and cracked from constant washing. The Omnilux Contour Glove was designed to keep your hands youthful by addressing signs of aging and improving hand mobility by relieving joint pain and stiffness. The result? Youthful, healthy hands.

Simply slip the glove onto one hand, and let it do its magic for 10 minutes, and then switch hands. With consistent use—about three to five times a week—you’ll see results in four to six weeks. Bonus: This device is FDA cleared and dermatologist recommended.

Target areas: Hands

What it’s best for:

Improving sunspots and pigmentation

Combatting fine lines and wrinkles

Inflammation and joint pain

Hand hydration

Skin firming

6. Best Handheld Red Light Therapy Device: LightStim for Wrinkles by LightStim

LightStim for Wrinkles by LightStim

If wrinkles are your top concern, investing in a handheld device like the LightStim for Wrinkles can make a massive difference. Inspired by NASA’s LED technology, LightStim uses light red, deep red, amber, and infrared wavelengths to rejuvenate skin, stimulate collagen, and promote a youthful appearance. In clinical FDA studies, it was shown to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in 100% of participants, which is impressive for a painless and non-invasive skin treatment. Use it over your entire face, or target specific areas like the cheeks, jawline, forehead, or crow’s feet.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Fine lines and wrinkles

Promoting a more youthful complexion

7. Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Eyes: CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector

CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector

The eyes are the window into the soul, so keep them looking youthful. This LED Eye Perfector uses four clinically proven wavelengths—amber (605 nm), red (633 nm), deep red (660 nm), and near-infrared (880 nm)—to youth-ify the delicate eye area. The light therapy travels deep into the skin to promote healing and collagen and elastin production, resulting in brighter under-eyes, less puffiness, and fewer fine lines. The superhero mask design helps hit all those critical areas, such as 11 lines, brow furrows, crow’s feet, and eye bags.

Target areas: Eyes

What it’s best for:

Diminishing dark circles and eye bags

Targeting fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area

8. Most Popular At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

This medical-grade and FDA-cleared light therapy device by Dr. Dennis Gross illuminates the face with red and blue light to boost collagen production, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, improve skin density, target discoloration, and clear acne. This hands-free device has a treatment time of 3 minutes, so it’s easy to fit in daily.

While the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite face mask is extremely popular and boasts powerful results, it’s not as flexible as other masks on our list. The mask itself is rigid and molded into a general shape that doesn’t fit everyone, though it does have an adjustable silicone strap. So keep this in mind if you’re shopping for a red light therapy mask.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Boosting collagen production

Smoothing fine lines and wrinkles

Improving skin density and firmness

Diminishing discoloration

Treating acne

9. Best Professional-Level Red Light Therapy Device: Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy Device

Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy

If you’re looking to seriously upgrade your skincare routine, consider the Dermalux Flex MD. This is one of the priciest devices on our list, but it also provides some of the most powerful LED light therapy available for at-home use. Three clinically proven LED settings—blue, red, and near infrared—address a range of different skin and wellness concerns, from acne and aging to muscle and joint pain.

The flexible design means you can target the face, neck, and chest or larger areas like the legs and back. It’s also portable, so you can easily move it around the home, whether you want to bask in LED light on your bed or on your couch. Just select your light therapy color, press start, and relax for 30 minutes.

Target areas: Face and full body

What it’s best for:

Anti-aging

Skin sensitivity, rosacea, and eczema

Acne and acne scars

Muscle and joint pain

Improving skin texture and smoothness

10. Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Face and Neck: Shani Darden PRO LED Light Mask

Shani Darden PRO LED Light Mask

While most LED face masks just target the face, this at-home device by Shani Darden is specially made for the face and neck. The anti-aging and acne-fighting device uses medical-grade technology to address skin concerns like fine lines, tech neck, and pigmentation. Red light wavelengths travel four millimeters into the skin to boost collagen, while near-infrared light stimulates deep cellular healing. Blue light, which only gets about 0.1 millimeters deep, keeps acne at bay by killing acne-causing bacteria.

Target areas: Face and neck

What it’s best for:

Collagen production

Treating fine lines and wrinkles

Acne

Uneven skin tone and pigmentation

Tech neck

11. Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Men: Omnilux Men

Omnilux Men

Men’s skin is about 25% thicker than women’s, so having an LED device that penetrates deep into the skin is key for driving results in men. This dermatologist-recommended LED mask by Omnilux is calibrated with the deepest penetrating wavelength of near-infrared light (1072 nm) to target men’s skin at the deepest layer. It also includes red light to promote a smooth, even skin tone and address concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, redness, and dark circles.

Bonus: The portable design means you’re not tied to an outlet. So you can just sit back and relax for 10 minutes while the LEDs do their thing.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Men’s skin concerns

Uneven skin tone and texture

Fine lines and wrinkles

Redness and irritation

Dark circles and under-eye bags

12. Best Functional Red Light Therapy Mask: HigherDose Red Light Face Mask

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask

HigherDose is known for infrared saunas, but their Red Light Face Mask is equally impressive. It combines red and near-infrared wavelengths to mimic the rejuvenating wavelengths we get from natural sunlight. The effect is a relaxing, glow-boosting treatment that refreshes and invigorates the skin.

This isn’t one of those LED devices that restrict your movement, either. You can multitask with its functional, cordless design that easily integrates into your daily routine, whether you’re reading, lounging, doing a yoga flow, or getting your steps in.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Skin rejuvenation and anti-aging

Improving skin radiance and glow

Reducing redness

Boosting mood

13. Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for Lips: CurrentBody Skin LED Lip Perfector

CurrentBody Skin LED Lip Perfector

Looking for a natural, non-invasive way to have younger-looking lips? This is the first LED wearable device specifically made for the delicate mouth and lip area. It also only takes three minutes a day, so it can fit into anyone’s daily routine.

56 LED bulbs emitting amber, red, deep red, and infrared light promote healthier, younger lips from the inside out. Red and deep red wavelengths penetrate into the lower layers of skin, boosting cell renewal and breaking down the nitrous oxide that attributes to older-looking lips. Amber and infrared wavelengths improve circulation and tone. Altogether, these light therapies increase collagen production for pouty, plump lips and fewer fine lines.

Target areas: Lips

What it’s best for:

Softening fine lines, smile lines, and marionette lines

Lip thinness and fading

14. Most Multi-Functional At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device

MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device

Sure, this LED mask might look a little creepy, but its skin benefits are off the charts. The Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device, created by leading global aesthetic doctor and plastic surgeon Dr. Maryam Zamani, is a five-colored LED face mask and easily one of the best at-home red light devices. 630 nanometers of red light strengthen and heal skin by stimulating collagen and elastin production, while blue light clarifies and treats acne, green light calms and reduces pigmentation, yellow light boosts circulation and lymphatic flow, and white light penetrates deep into the skin for repair.

Each session, you’ll choose the light you’d like to use. You can stick with that one light therapy throughout the week or use a combination of lights to address myriad concerns. This mask is ideal for all skin types and tones, though it’s especially great for combination skin since it balances and clarifies. Sensitive skin types will also love it, thanks to the use of yellow light.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Collagen and elastin production

Repairing sun damage and scarring

Reducing pigmentation, redness, and broken capillaries

Wound healing and skin cell repair

Balanced complexion and less acne

15. Most Holistic At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: Angela Caglia Crystal LED Face Mask

Angela Caglia Crystal LED Face Mask

Created by globally recognized skin expert and celebrity facialist Angela Caglia, this LED face mask takes a holistic approach to skincare by combining cutting-edge LED light therapy with rose quartz. Rose quartz crystal, a stone that was hailed for its magical powers by the Ancient Greeks and Egyptians, is thought to promote healing and self-love. The stones are also cooling and calming, so they naturally refresh and energize the skin.

The LED light treatment features both red and blue light therapy to tackle skin concerns like aging or acne. It also has a soft, flexible design and a secure Velcro strap for a comfortable fit. We love the usability of this mask. You can wear it while watching your favorite show, cleaning up around the house, having your morning coffee, or winding down before bed.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Self-care

Improving skin tone and texture

Increasing skin firmness and elasticity

Acne and clogged pores

Fine lines and wrinkles

16. Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Device for the Face: Foreo UFO 2

Foreo UFO 2

The Foreo UFO 2 is the best at-home red light therapy device for giving you an expert-level facial in just two minutes. Yeah, it really couldn’t be much easier. A unique combination of LED light therapy, cryotherapy, thermo-therapy, and T-Sonic pulsations stimulates skin cells and deeply massages for softer, more supple skin.

This device uses a spectrum of LED lights, including red for anti-aging, blue for stopping breakouts, and green for brightening to improve skin health and appearance. The combination of heat, massage, and sonic pulsations push ingredients deeper into your skin, so you get more benefit from your products.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Anti-aging

Firming and depuffing

Acne and large pores

Promoting softer, smoother skin

Improving the effectiveness of your skincare

17. Best Customizable At-Home Red Light Therapy Device: Therabody TheraFace PRO

Therabody TheraFace PRO

The TheraFace Pro is one of the most versatile and customizable at-home light therapy devices on the market. It comes with six attachments: a microcurrent ring to firm and tighten skin, red light therapy LED to reduce wrinkles, blue light to treat acne, a red and infrared light ring to reduce pain and stimulate collagen, and a cleansing brush head for removing dirt, oil, and dead skin cells.

Users love how easy it is to use and how many benefits are packed into one device. It’s a fantastic pick-me-up treatment whenever your skin is feeling dull. Plus, it only takes five to eight minutes for a full treatment.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Lifting and firming

Cleaning the skin

Clogged pores

Relieving facial tension

18. Best Full-Body Red Light Therapy Device: Hooga HGPRO Ultra

Hooga HGPRO Ultra

The HGPRO Ultra might be expensive, but it truly is the gift that keeps on giving—the more you use it, the better value it becomes. The ultra-large LED panel (72 inches by 24 inches) provides your body with high-powered red and near-infrared light therapy for speedy healing, better mood, and younger-looking skin. If you want to create a spa-like red light therapy experience right at home, its 1080 dual chip LEDS will help you get there.

Target areas: Full body

What it’s best for:

Muscle and injury recovery

Collagen and elastin production

Wrinkle reduction

Enhanced mood and energy levels

19. Best Mood-Boosting Red Light Therapy Device: Ember Wellness Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask

Ember Wellness Rejuvenating Light Therapy Mask

One benefit of LED light therapy that’s not always discussed is its ability to boost mood and alleviate SAD (seasonal affective disorder) symptoms. This light therapy mask by Ember Wellness offers three different modes, Rejuvenate, Acne Control, and Mood Boost, to address different concerns. Use the Rejuvenate mode (a combination of red and infrared light) to stimulate collagen and give skin cells a boost. Acne control uses red and blue light to minimize acne bacteria and tame redness.

What really differentiates this mask is its Mood Boost mode, a combination of red, blue, and green light that boosts your mood, improves your sleep cycle, and eases SAD symptoms like low energy.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for:

Boosting mood

Alleviating SAD symptoms

Reducing fine lines and wrinkles

Addressing acne, redness, and pigmentation

20. Best Budget-Friendly At-Home Red Light Mask: Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask

Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask

Not ready to invest multiple hundreds or thousands of dollars on a red light device? The Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask is a good option. At around $100, this wireless mask uses red light, blue light, and orange light therapy to reveal a more youthful, radiant complexion. Red light, as we know, combats anti-aging and inflammation concerns. While blue light therapy reduces acne, orange light therapy revives dull skin.

Reviewers love this red light mask. Of the 115 reviews on the brand’s website, all gave it 5 stars.

Target areas: Full Face

What it’s best for:

Anti-aging

Redness and inflammation

Acne

Skin brightening

21. Best At-Home Red Light Therapy Attachment: NuFace Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Light Therapy Attachment

NuFace Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Light Therapy Attachment

If you already have the NuFace Trinity Device, then this red light therapy attachment is a must-buy. A precise combination of red, amber, and infrared LED lights smooths the skin and targets fine lines and deep-set wrinkles in common areas on the face, like around the eyes, mouth, and forehead. Thanks to red light in particular, this attachment improves overall skin tone and complexion and reduces the appearance of scars. It's also FDA cleared, clinically tested, and aesthetician created.

Target areas: Ideal for wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead

What it’s best for:

Reducing fine lines and wrinkles

Improving overall skin appearance

Collagen and elastin production

Lessening the appearance of scars

22. Best Light Therapy Tool with Multiple Colors: ORA LED Light Energy Mask

ORA LED Light Energy Mask

It’s rare to find LED devices for less than $100 since the medical-grade technology is expensive, and (like many things in life) the quality is usually reflected in the price. But if you’re on a tight budget, the ORA LED Light Energy Mask is an accessible, easy-to-use option. It features red light therapy—for smoother skin, fewer wrinkles, and more collagen production—alongside blue, green, yellow, purple, white, and clear blue light energies to regenerate skin cells and improve overall skin texture and tone.

Target areas: Full face

What it’s best for: