10 Best Shampoos For Eczema In 2023

Eczema—it’s not what we want going into 2023. It’s a pain to have anywhere on your body, but especially the scalp. So, if that’s a problem for you, you’re probably keen to fix it ASAP.

Guess what? Just because you have eczema, doesn’t mean you have to settle for shampoos that only treat the skin condition. There are plenty of shampoo products that are suitable for use by eczema sufferers, while also giving the extra enhancing benefits associated with hair care. Some of these shampoos even have benefits specifically for eczema. It’s just a matter of sifting through the lists upon lists of shampoos.

Whether you want scented hair, a shiny and silky mane, or are just desperate to find a shampoo that doesn’t make your eczema worse or sting every time you wash your hair, we’re here to help. If you also want to be environmentally and animal friendly, fear not. There are plenty of options out there. To make your life easier, we’ve done the hard work for you and created a list of ten shampoos that will make your 2023 haircare a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Strengthening and soothing, Blu Atlas’ shampoo is perfect for eczema sufferers. The shampoo contains a myriad of useful natural ingredients. Aloe vera and saw palmetto work together as a moisturizer and anti-inflammatory agent to soothe your irritated scalp, while adding shine and volume to your luscious locks.

To add to the skin benefits, jojoba oil is added to ensure the moisture gets right into the depths of your scalp and soothes more than the topmost layer of skin. This is great for nourishing your scalp and making sure the eczema’s trademark redness and aggravation is kept at bay.

Blu Atlas’ shampoo is surprisingly full of vitamins. As well as aloe vera, saw palmetto, and jojoba oil, it contains a vegan form of biotin. Biotin is a B vitamin involved in metabolic processes, and keeping biotin levels high helps prevent hair thinning and breakage. This strengthens your hair and gives it a visible boost in hydration. Combined, the ingredients boost Vitamins A, E, D, and C. With this shampoo, your hair will never be lacking for vitamins again. They all come from natural sources too, making it even healthier.

If this doesn’t qualify Blu Atla Shampoo as the best shampoo for eczema, how about the fact it is vegan and cruelty-free? It also contains no nasty artificial fragrances that sting broken skin and are unpleasant for those who have eczema.

It even has a natural fragrance, so your hair can still smell great while being gentle on your head. Of the ingredients in the shampoo, 96% stem from natural ingredients, making this shampooing experience down to earth and au naturel.

2. Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

Neutrogena’s T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo is a close second on this list, and it’s recommended by dermatologists specifically for scalp psoriasis and dandruff. The main active ingredient is coal tar, which is responsible for the anti-psoriasis, anti-seborrheic dermatitis, and anti-dandruff properties this shampoo boasts. Coal tar is a keratoplastic, meaning it slows down the growth of skin cells and sheds dead skin cells easily. Shedding this skin helps make your scalp less scaly and dry, and it can also minimize itchiness.

This makes Neutrogena’s shampoo a great treatment if your eczema tends to make your scalp itchy and flaky. Even after your shower is finished and your hair is squeaky clean, the shampoo is still working to treat and control your itchy flaky skin.

Neutrogena recommends using this shampoo at least twice a week to get the most out of the shampoo’s therapeutic effects. If your hair has had some kind of chemical coloring or treatment, they recommend rinsing for five minutes afterward to get the best results. Cruelty-free for both your scalp and animals, this shampoo’s quality ingredients certainly will improve your hair and scalp for 2023.

3. Dermaveen Oatmeal Shampoo

Dermaveen Oatmeal Shampoo

Oatmeal has long been known for its moisturizing properties on skin. If it worked for skin, why not give it a go for your scalp? While most shampoos try to use aloe vera or other soothing ingredients, this shampoo goes for the unique oat approach.

Colloidal oatmeal is a special form of oatmeal that contains bran, giving it soothing and moisturizing benefits, so it naturally helps sensitive skin. It has anti-inflammatory effects and can relieve eczema’s horrible itchiness. The oatmeal forms a protective layer on top of the skin so if the skin gets damaged, the oatmeal provides extra protection ensuring that the skin doesn’t have to bear the brunt of the damage.

Oatmeal is also wonderful for hydration: it contains starch and plant sugars that soak up a lot of moisture. When it forms the layer over the skin, the oatmeal holds the moisture close so it can easily soak into your skin. This oatmeal shampoo will also help exfoliate your scalp, making sure you never have to see your scalp flaky again.

It’s not just the oatmeal that makes this shampoo fantastic for those plagued with eczema. Dermaveen Oatmeal Shampoo contains emollients: heavy moisturizers that are excellent at controlling eczema. Using emollients means you don’t have to use as many steroids to manage your eczema, and your skin barrier is strengthened to keep out allergens and possible infections. There’s no need to wait until your eczema is destroying your scalp, as emollients can be used as a preventative measure as well as a treatment. Dermaveen’s shampoo can be used even before an eczema breakout, so your scalp and hair can always be healthy and clean.

Soap-free and hypoallergenic, there is no fragrance in the shampoo, so you don’t have to worry about pesky artificial fragrances. No more hard choices about which fragrance you want your hair to smell like! It’s also dermatologically tested and paraben-free, with a balanced pH to ensure it’s gentle on your scalp and hair. Leave it for two to three minutes, wash out, and your hair will be oat-standing.

4. Head & Shoulders Clinical Dandruff Defense Sensitive Shampoo

Head & Shoulders

Commonly found in seafood and Brazil nuts, selenium is far from the first thing we think of when we think of shampoo. But in Head & Shoulders’ Clinical Dandruff Defense Sensitive Shampoo, selenium works its magic to create a shampoo that gives dandruff and eczema sufferers prescription strength relief, without the hassle of actually obtaining a prescription from a doctor.

Selenium is usually found in dirt and Brazil nuts, so it’s strange to find it as a shampoo ingredient. However, selenium is actually really good for your scalp. It kills the fungus that causes dandruff, meaning it can help stop that pesky flaking that comes with eczema. It also helps regulate hair growth and stop hair loss. The addition of this miracle-working ingredient makes Head & Shoulders’ shampoo an awesome option for eczema sufferers in 2023.

Head & Shoulders’ shampoo also contains aloe vera, a natural moisturizer. Often used to treat burns, aloe vera easily soothes skin damaged by eczema. It is rich in antioxidants and helps the skin keep in moisture. Aloe vera may speed up damaged skin repair and regeneration of new skin.

As well as increasing skin strength, aloe vera has antimicrobial properties. As eczema breaks the skin, sufferers are more prone to infections. The antimicrobial properties will help prevent unwanted infections.

Thanks to the selenium and aloe vera, this shampoo fights dandruff better than 35% of anti-dandruff shampoos. Use it regularly, and Head & Shoulders’ shampoo will not only calm down your eczema, but will work to prevent it from flaring up again. Pair Dandruff Defense Sensitive Shampoo with a Head & Shoulders’ conditioner, and you’ve got the ultimate hair care routine.

5. Garnier Aloe Vera Hair Food 2-in-1 Shampoo Bar

Garnier Aloe Vera Hair Food 2-in-1 Shampoo Bar

Shampoo in a bar? Who would have thought? Garnier’s Aloe Vera Hair Food 2-in-1 Shampoo Bar turns the bottle of shampoo trend on its head and presents itself as a bar of hair soap. No more bottles clogging up the floor of your shower—you can simply place the bar onto a soap dish as you would with any other soap bar.

This bar is the equivalent of two 250mL plastic bottles, meaning you get double the shampoo and it lasts way longer. The new packaging instantly makes this shampoo more appealing to those who are environmentally conscious, and the ingredients make it even greener.

Garnier created this green giant with a completely vegan formula, international cruelty-free testing, and absolutely zero plastic packaging. Plus, 98% of the soap is biodegradable, and the active ingredients are highly concentrated, so you get the most out of every soap sud.

As well as being great for the Earth, this shampoo bar is great for your hair and scalp. It contains aloe vera extract to make your hair extra hydrated, with the added benefit of calming any irritation on your scalp. Your hair can smell great without perfumes causing discomfort on your scalp: there’s minimal synthetic ingredients in this bar. Of the ingredients, 94% originate from plants. The premium ingredients used ensure there’ll be no burning or pain while washing your hair, and that’s at no cost to the quality or capability of the shampoo.

Reviewers say their hair has never been cleaner. One reviewer even said it cleaned their hair a little too well! It softens as well as hydrates your hair, leaving no room for dissatisfaction. It’s also super easy to wash out; no more standing under the showerhead for ages while waiting for your hair to no longer be coated in shampoo.

Preservative-free, no artificial colors, and environmentally friendly, Garnier’s Aloe Vera Hair Food 2-in-1 Shampoo Bar is a good contender for the best eczema shampoo in 2023.

6. Mustela Stelatopia Foam Shampoo

Mustela Stelatopia Foam Shampoo

Okay, it may sound strange to say the best shampoo for eczema is a shampoo originally intended for babies, but hear us out. Mustela’s Stelatopia shampoo is designed specifically for dry skin, and because it was made for young children, is extra gentle on the scalp. Made in France, this shampoo comprises 99% natural ingredients.

Interestingly, its main active ingredient originates from sunflowers. The sunflower oil contains essential fatty acids and Vitamin E, making it perfect for keeping your hair happy and feeling great. The sunflower oil is lightweight, yet acts as a perfect moisturizer as it is slowly absorbed. The great news is, those fatty acids that strengthen and shine your hair are also super gentle on your scalp.

Mustela uses three main criteria to choose what ingredients go into its products. They consider safety, efficiency, and pleasure of use. Since it was originally made for babies, including newborns fresh out of intensive care, Mustela’s shampoo is super gentle on both the hair and the scalp. It has a no-tears formula and soothes the scalp while washing out of your hair easily. It is free from fragrances and made specifically for extra dry skin.

Dermatologically tested, this shampoo reduces redness and is completely safe for use on infants. Make no mistake, though, this shampoo is also a useful hair product for adults. Simply leave it in wet hair for one or two minutes, then rinse gently.

Mustela’s shampoo is cruelty-free, with no animal testing in sight. Having said that, each product is still rigorously tested before being put into the hands of the public, so be assured that this wonderful shampoo is entirely safe. Oh, and did we mention the bottle is recyclable? This shampoo is a sure win for you and the planet.

7. CHI Infra Shampoo

CHI Infra Shampoo

Sulfate-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free, CHI’s Infra shampoo is clear of irritants, meaning it’s ideal for those with eczema. This shampoo cleanses hair of dirt using the sulfate-free formula, while hydrating and repairing your hair back to its natural glory.

Sulfates are helpful for removing oils and dirt from your hair, but unfortunately do this job a little too well. Hair needs moisture and some oils to stay healthy, otherwise it ends up dried out and breaks easily. Sulfates also can irritate your scalp, which is the last thing you want when you’re already prone to eczema.

Unlike sulfates, parabens have minimal useful properties in shampoo, so it makes sense for CHI to remove them. Parabens can dry out your hair, irritate your scalp, and can even fade out hair color. Helpfully, CHI’s shampoo is also paraben-free, ensuring you don’t need to worry about those possible negative effects.

CHI stands for Cationic Hydration Interlink. This helps lock moisture into your hair, and despite the scientific-sounding name is entirely made of natural products. Responsible for the moisture and linking are positively charged silk and protein molecules. The molecules enter the negatively charged parts of your hair, and bond with them to increase hair strength.

Any hair type can use this shampoo, curly or straight, oily or dry. It will help revitalize your hair no matter the situation, and leaves the natural and essential nutrients in your hair while still washing it thoroughly. Even better, it doesn’t leave any slimy residue on your hair post-wash. CHI’s shampoo is a contender for the best shampoos for eczema in 2023.

8. Vanicream Shampoo

Vanicream Shampoo

Vanicream is a company known for their sensitive skincare products, so it is no surprise that their shampoo is one of the best for those with sensitive scalps. This shampoo is non-medicated and free of all the usual irritation suspects, including parabens, dyes, lanolin, and gluten.

It is also formaldehyde-free. Formaldehyde is commonly used in shampoos to prevent bacteria from growing, but has some less-than-desirable side effects such as hair loss and scalp irritation. When you’re trying to give your scalp a break from harsh chemicals, formaldehyde is the last thing you need. This makes Vanicream’s shampoo a brilliant and natural option for those who want to avoid as many irritants and chemicals as possible.

Vanicream’s shampoo has been dermatologically tested, so there’s no need to worry that there are any hidden ingredients that might cause your skin harm. This shampoo does a great job of removing hairsprays and controlling flaky and oily scalps, and helps make your hair clean and easy to manage.

And to top it all off, the company behind Vanicream does no animal testing. Their goal is to provide high quality products for both dermatologists and those with allergies. We think this shampoo is a great option for eczema sufferers, made by a company who knows exactly what is needed to treat this skin condition.

9. Elvive Extraordinary Oil Coconut Shampoo

Elvive Extraordinary Oil Coconut Shampoo

If you’re a fan of coconut, then this shampoo is the one for you. L’Oreal Paris’s Elvive range presents the Extraordinary Oil Coconut Shampoo in a completely recyclable bottle made of almost 100% recycled plastic.

L’Oreal’s products are also tested extremely strictly to ensure they don’t damage your scalp or hair. The formulas are tested on real skin 600 times, so if there was any chance of a less-than-desirable reaction to the product, it would have been picked up and changed.

This shampoo can be used on any hair type, but is perfect for those with dry and damaged hair. It’s light and smooths out your hair, leaving it breezy and shiny. The Elvive range is made specifically to repair and restore damaged hair. It applies hydrating ingredients to your hair while simultaneously giving it a deep clean. The shampoo protects your hair and gives it a brilliant shine, as it contains antioxidants, UV filters to protect from the harsh sun, and flower oils.

The coconut oil this shampoo is named after has many more benefits. Coconut oil helps lock in moisture and hydrate your skin and hair. It has a high fat content, which helps calm down the itchiness and flaking that often comes with the dread eczema. Coconut oil also has antimicrobial properties. This makes it awesome at killing any bacteria that might be lingering on your hair or scalp. It also may reduce inflammation, so your scalp will be super relaxed after using this shampoo.

10. Olaplex Nº.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex Nº.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Last, but certainly not least, is Olaplex’s Nº4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. This shampoo is for all hair types and textures and is designed to repair your hair from the day-to-day stresses. Vegan and cruelty-free, Nº4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo reduces breakage and protects hair from split ends and frizziness.

It’s completely free of DEA, aldehydes, and formaldehyde, so there’s no need to worry about hair loss or irritation from those chemicals. It’s also nut and gluten-free, making it friendly for those with common nut or gluten allergies. The lack of all these potential irritants is promising for those who want a shampoo that’s gentle on the scalp and repairs your hair.

The main cleansing agent is sodium lauroyl methyl isethionate, a mild and safe cleaning agent derived from coconuts. Since we already know coconut oil is fantastic for hair and eczema, this makes us like Olaplex’s shampoo even more.

Nº4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo gets its name from the idea that it re-links broken bonds, repairing your hair and making it more manageable. Olaplex has a patented system that can repair even the most visibly damaged head of hair. Hair contains millions of disulfide bonds, which are responsible for the hair’s structure and strength. When these bonds are broken, whether from brushing, heat, or the usual daily stressors, the hair becomes damaged.

Luckily for us, Olaplex has found a way to repair these bonds. Their patented ingredient of Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate easily repairs the disulfide bonds, restoring your hair to its natural glory and beyond. This works on colored and lightened hair, as well as curly and textured hair. It can even be used on hair extensions, if the extensions are made of human hair.

To make it even better, this shampoo is designed for everyday use, so you no longer have to plan your hair-washing schedule days in advance.

Frequently asked questions

How often should I wash my hair?

How often you need to wash your hair varies depending on the individual and what their hair type is. Expert hair stylists recommend once or twice a week to help your hair get stronger and longer. Those with dyed or bleached hair should consider washing their hair as little as possible, as these chemical treatments make hair more brittle and breakable.

However, if you go too long without washing your hair, oils and grime may build up. This generally feels and looks unpleasant, and may hinder further hair growth.

Do I have to use shampoo and conditioner?

No, you don’t have to use both shampoo and conditioner, but it is strongly recommended by most hair stylists. Shampoo helps strip unwanted oils and dirt from your hair, so you can shampoo your hair as often as you want to depending on how oily your hair gets.

Conditioner does an entirely different job, moisturizing your hair. Conditioner can be used daily to make sure your hair stays soft and silky. So while it’s not an absolute must to use both, the experts definitely recommend it for the best hair results.

How long do I leave shampoo in for?

Once you have wet your hair, added shampoo and rubbed it into a bubbly lather, how long should you leave it in before rinsing? Most experts recommend rubbing the shampoo into a lather on your scalp for three to five minutes. This gives the shampoo time to cover all your hair, and also increases blood flow to your hair follicles. Increased blood flow helps strengthen the roots of your hair and will help make it even healthier.

Additionally, massaging your scalp is actually really good for eczema. The same blood flow that strengthens hair roots increases blood circulation to your skin tissues. This allows the cracks in the skin to heal faster. Massaging any eczema treatments into your scalp ensures your scalp gets the treatment it deserves as well as your hair.

How do I use a shampoo bar?

Shampoo bars are relatively new inventions in the hair care world. We love that they are so environmentally friendly, but how do you use them?

While it is definitely not soap, it lathers the same way. Rub the shampoo bar on your hair, right from the scalp to the tips. Repeat this three or four times, then rub the shampoo on your hair into a lather. Leave the shampoo to work its magic for as long as you want, and then wash it out just like a liquid shampoo. Storage-wise, keep the bar away from water when you aren’t using it.

A common myth is that you need to rinse your hair with vinegar after using shampoo bars. Most shampoo bars are pH-balanced, meaning there’s no need for an acidic vinegar wash. Another myth is that there is a transition period between switching from a liquid to a solid shampoo. This is also false; the shampoos are the same product but in a different form.

Get ready for these eco-shampoos to be your new best friend.