Won't Compromise Centre's Interest For That Of Pvt Builders: Bombay HC On Illegal Structures Near DRDO Lab

The Bombay High Court has ordered the demolition of illegal structures in the vicinity of a laboratory run by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), saying it won't compromise the interest of the Union government for that of private builders.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging notices issued to them by the authorities to demolish structures built within 500 yards of the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata on February 23 noted that any person who obtains an order from the court by suppressing information is not entitled to any relief, and such a petition is liable to be dismissed.