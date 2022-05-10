Woman Alleges Rape In Noida On Job Pretext, Cops Start Probe

The Noida Police on Tuesday launched a probe over an allegation by a Delhi-based woman that she was raped by two men here on pretext of providing her employment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said the woman had approached her on Monday with the complaint after which she ordered an inquiry into the matter.

“The inquiry will take a day or two,” Shukla told PTI. According to officials, the woman, in her thirties, has given a written complaint against two persons, alleging they raped her on pretext of helping her get a job.

The matter is being inquired by the women wing of the Sector 142 police station and further action, including registration of an FIR, would be taken on the basis of the inquiry report, the officials said.

