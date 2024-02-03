Uttar Pradesh: IIM-L Experts To Train Officers On Technology To Handle Disaster Management, Climate Change

About the training camp by IIM-L

As per media reports, the inaugural phase of this camp would be held at IIM Lucknow on February 6 and 7.

The three-phased training camp, is designed to cater to 25 Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) from different districts in each phase.

The comprehensive training sessions will be conducted by esteemed experts from renowned institutions.

The training curriculum has been decided into four sessions, focusing on key topics such as climate change, sensitivity, disaster management, relief logistics, stakeholder management, digital initiatives, and design thinking.