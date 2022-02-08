Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Report Sought On Pondy Govt Teacher's Objection To Hijab In Class

The Students Federation of India’s Puducherry president Swaminathan said the girl had been attending classes wearing hijab for the last three years.

Report Sought On Pondy Govt Teacher's Objection To Hijab In Class
Report Sought On Pondy Govt Teacher's Objection To Hijab In Class

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 6:44 pm

The Puducherry government's Directorate of School Education has asked the head of a government school in Ariyankuppam to enquire into the incident of alleged objection by a teacher to a Muslim girl wearing a hijab while attending classes.
       

A spokesperson of the Directorate told PTI on Tuesday that complaints were received from student outfits and other organisations to the teacher objecting to the student wearing hijab while attending the class.
       

“We want to know what has actually happened and further course of action would be decided after receiving a report from the school,” the spokesperson said.
       

Related stories

Karnataka Will Suffer Badly From River Linking Projects Announced In Budget: Devegowda

Was Asked to Quit Cricket And Drive Auto After 2019 IPL: Mohammed Siraj

Omicron Is Dominant COVID-19 Variant In Country: Govt

The Students Federation of India’s Puducherry president Swaminathan said the girl had been attending classes wearing hijab for the last three years.
       

“Why is there objection now to the girl wearing hijab,” Swaminathan asked. He would present a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Wednesday seeking action against the teacher for objecting to the student.
       

Swaminathan said that there were also complaints that some schools in Veerampattinam, Embalam and Tirukanoor were encouraging 'drills' similar to the ones conducted in RSS programmes.
       

“We want a detailed probe into this also and prevent intrusion of saffronisation of institutions with the active encouragement of a section of officials,” he said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Hijab Burqa/Headscarves/Hijab/Veils Hijab Row Hijab Wearing Students
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Some People Keeping Karnataka Hijab Row Matter Burning: High Court

Some People Keeping Karnataka Hijab Row Matter Burning: High Court

Electioneering Ends For First Phase Of Polling In UP

2020 Delhi Riots: HC Grants Time For Impleadment Of Political Leaders In Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

Karnataka Will Suffer Badly From River Linking Projects Announced In Budget: Devegowda

Omicron Is Dominant COVID-19 Variant In Country: Govt

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues