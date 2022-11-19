Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Committed 'Sin' By Attacking Veer Savarkar: Assam CM

"Savarkar spent many years in jail, those who are questioning him what they have done for the country. It is a sin to question Savarkar's contribution, Rahul Gandhi should not do this sin," Sarma said.

Rahul Gandhi Committed 'Sin' By Attacking Veer Savarkar: Assam CM
Rahul Gandhi Committed 'Sin' By Attacking Veer Savarkar: Assam CM File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 9:39 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of committing a "sin" by attacking Veer Savarkar and said those who have made no contribution to the country should not question freedom fighters.

"Savarkar spent many years in jail, those who are questioning him what they have done for the country. It is a sin to question Savarkar's contribution, Rahul Gandhi should not do this sin," Sarma said.

Interacting with media here ahead of the 400th birth anniversary legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, which will be celebrated at the national capital, he claimed that Mughals never conquered northeastern and southern India.

"History needs to be rewritten because Left historians have distorted and made it appear Mughal emperors conquered entire India. They never conquered northeast India...Assam and south India," the chief minister said.

He said it was a "Left conspiracy to project entire India was defeated by Mughals".

Sarma said that he has requested all chief ministers to include Barphukan in history books.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Week-Long programme From Friday In Concluding Ceremony Of Lachit's 400th Birth Anniversary : Himanta Biswa Sarma

BJP Committed To Implementing CAA, Matter Of Time Its Rules Are Framed: Himanta Biswa Sarma

BJP To Win 55 Of 60 Seats In 2023 Tripura Polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Tags

National Assam Chief Minister Assam Government Politics Congres Leader Himanta Biswa Sarma New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives