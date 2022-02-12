Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Play On Ambedkar's Life To Be Staged At Delhi's JLN Stadium From Feb 25-Mar 12: Kejriwal

He added this show will be larger than life and encouraged people to come in large numbers and "take inspiration from the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar".

Play On Ambedkar's Life To Be Staged At Delhi's JLN Stadium From Feb 25-Mar 12: Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 5:57 pm

The Delhi government will organise a play on the life of social reformer B R Ambedkar on a grand scale at the JLN Stadium here from February 25 to March 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. Earlier, the play was to be staged from January 5 but it was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Actor Ronit Roy will play the role of B R Ambedkar in a 100-ft arena with a 40-ft revolving stage, Kejriwal said. "This will possibly be the biggest show in the world on such a scale," he claimed. The chief minister described himself as a "bhakt (devotee)" of Ambedkar and said he worships him because he struggled all his life for the poor. "Babasaheb Ambedkar is considered to be one of the greatest leaders that our country has seen till date. He faced a lot of struggles in his life and learning about his trials and triumphs truly inspires us.

"He has crores and crores of fans and devotees all over the world and I am one of them. I worship Babasaheb Ambedkar. He struggled his entire life and despite all the obstacles, he persevered and fought for the rights of the poor and Dalits," Kejriwal said. "Despite having an impoverished childhood, he proved himself by becoming independent India's first law minister and writing our scrupulous Constitution," the chief minister said.

He added this show will be larger than life and encouraged people to come in large numbers and "take inspiration from the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar". The play will be staged twice every day at 4 PM and 7 PM. "Tickets will be available for free, but people will have to book them in advance due to the limited number of seats," Kejriwal said. On December 23 last year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had told reporters that the play would be staged on a "grand scale" in a big venue "on western musicals, Broadway style".

With PTI Inputs

