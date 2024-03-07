PIL Against Maratha Quota: Bombay HC Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt, Seeks Response In 4 Weeks

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response on a PIL filed against the decision to grant 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor asked the state to file its response within four weeks.

The bench also allowed intervention applications filed by beneficiaries of the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) Act 2024. The Maharashtra legislature on February 20 unanimously passed the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.