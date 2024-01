There is a need to maintain the dignity and reputation of judicial officers and to protect them from motivated, libellous and unfounded allegations, the Supreme Court has said while convicting an advocate in a 2006 criminal contempt case.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha said the Delhi High Court was correct in rejecting the apology of the lawyer as it lacked sincerity and was belated and a mere 'lip service'.