MP Sees 64 Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,858, new cases 64, death toll 10,766, recoveries 10,41,453, active cases 639 number of tests so far 2,98,42,662.

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:29 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 64 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 10,52,858 and the toll to 10,766, a health official said.

The case positivity rate stood at 1.9 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 125 to reach 10,41,453, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 639 active cases, the official added.

With 3,330 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 2,98,42,662, he added.

A government release said 12,81,40,286 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 478 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,858, new cases 64, death toll 10,766, recoveries 10,41,453, active cases 639 number of tests so far 2,98,42,662.

-With PTI Input

