MP Sees 64 Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 64 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 10,52,858 and the toll to 10,766, a health official said.

The case positivity rate stood at 1.9 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 125 to reach 10,41,453, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 639 active cases, the official added.

With 3,330 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 2,98,42,662, he added.

A government release said 12,81,40,286 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 478 on Sunday.

-With PTI Input