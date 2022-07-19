Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Mask Mandate Reimposed In 4 J&K Districts Following Spike In Covid Cases

According to an order issued by Ramban District Magistrate Massarat Alam, face mask is mandatory for everyone visiting government offices, health institutes, banks and financial institutions in the district to contain the spread of Covid.

The order enjoined upon the authorities to ensure wearing of face mask without fail. PTI

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 9:24 pm

Amid a spike in Covid cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has made face masks mandatory in four districts of the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday.

The number for active Covid cases, which had dropped to just below 50 towards the end of May, rose to nearly 1,200 on Monday. While Srinagar has 390 active cases, Jammu has 519.

According to officials, wearing of face masks has been made compulsory in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Ramban districts in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, they said.

According to an order issued by Ramban District Magistrate Massarat Alam, face mask is mandatory for everyone visiting government offices, health institutes, banks and financial institutions in the district to contain the spread of Covid.

"In view of rise in the number of covid cases in Ramban, it is hereby ordered that all the persons visiting government offices, health institutes, banks and financial institutes across the district shall compulsorily wear facemasks, failing which no entry shall be allowed to them," the order issued on Tuesday night said.

The order enjoined upon the authorities of educational department and institutes to ensure wearing of face mask by teaching members, staff and students without fail.

The administration also sought the ramping up rapid antigen testing on the highway at Banihal, Nashri tunnel and the railway station at Banihal to prevent the spread of Covid spread, it said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing