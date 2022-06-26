Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Maharashtra: Trekker Who Went Missing Near Sinhgad Fort Found Dead 150 Feet Below

A 27-year-old man had gone missing near Sinhgad Fort while trekking. He found dead under the rocks some 150 feet below the structure,

Sinhgad fort (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 4:35 pm

A 27-year-old man who had gone missing near Sinhgad Fort on Saturday morning while trekking was found dead under the rocks some 150 feet below the structure, an official said on Sunday.
        

Hemang Gala may have fallen due to a rockslide while trekking near Kalyan Darwaza, a forest official said, adding that his body, which was found in the early hours of the day, had multiple injuries.
       

"There was a trekking event involving 300 persons at the fort. Fellow trekkers came to know that one from the group had gone missing at 5 pm when the activity was over. Gala's parents had also filed a missing complaint after which a search operation started," said forest official Balasaheb Latke.
       

"Using searchlights, forest officials and local residents Tanaji Bhosale and Ramesh Khamkar climbed down and found Gala's body under big rocks," he said.

National
