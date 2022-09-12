Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 414 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 771 Recoveries

The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 771 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,57,095, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, the official said. State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 8:03 pm

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 414 Covid-19 cases and one fatality, which took the tally to 81,11,246 and the toll to 1,48,289, an official said.

This was a dip from the 701 cases and three deaths recorded a day earlier, he pointed out. Mumbai accounted for 128 cases and one death.

The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 771 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,57,095, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, the official said. State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent.

It said 8,43,85,667 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 14,890 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 414; total cases: 81,11,246, deaths: 1,48,289, recoveries 79,57,095, active cases: 5,862; total tests: 8,43,85,667. 

(With PTI Inputs)

