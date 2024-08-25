National

'Bahut Kuch Hain': CBI On Corruption Case Against Ex RG Kar Principal; Fresh Protests Erupt Amid Outrage

The CBI has stated that there is a lot of evidence in the corruption case filed against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

kolkata rape murder case protest cbi probe
'Bahut Kuch Hain': CBI On Corruption Case Against Ex RG Kar Principal; Fresh Protests Erupt In Bengal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carries out its probe into RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the central agency has stated that there is a lot of evidence of corruption against the former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Furthermore, fresh protests erupted in West Bengal as people demand justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters, a CBI official told news agency ANI "bahut kuch hain" when it comes to evidence of corruption at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

After filing an FIR on Saturday, the CBI has launched an investigation into the former principal.

Fresh Protests Erupt Amid Outrage

Amid the outrage over the recent cases of crimes against women, fresh protests erupted in Bengal on Sunday.

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) staged a protest in South 24 Parganas district and demanded justice for the rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"We want the culprit to be punished as soon as possible... There is corruption in the health department and the health system has collapsed... We demand that the health minister should resign... If the State government cooperates with the CBI, justice will prevail soon. So we want the Bengal government to cooperate with the CBI... The police are not doing their duty... We are protesting in all constituencies and we only want that her family should get justice... The whole of Bengal wants justice in the RG Kar case," stated ISF MLA and Chairman Pirzada Mohammad Naushad Siddiqui to news agency ANI.

Along with the ISF, members of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) also staged a protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and called for immediate action into the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor.

