'Bahut Kuch Hain': CBI On Corruption Case Against Ex RG Kar Principal; Fresh Protests Erupt Amid Outrage

"We want the culprit to be punished as soon as possible... There is corruption in the health department and the health system has collapsed... We demand that the health minister should resign... If the State government cooperates with the CBI, justice will prevail soon. So we want the Bengal government to cooperate with the CBI... The police are not doing their duty... We are protesting in all constituencies and we only want that her family should get justice... The whole of Bengal wants justice in the RG Kar case," stated ISF MLA and Chairman Pirzada Mohammad Naushad Siddiqui to news agency ANI.