Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kejriwal Govt Gives Permanent Jobs To 700 Contractual DJB Employees

He was speaking at an event held here to hand over certificate to DJB employees, who have been made permanent.

Kejriwal Govt Gives Permanent Jobs To 700 Contractual DJB Employees
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gives permanent jobs to contractual employees of Delhi Jal Board. PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 5:17 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that 700 contractual employees of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have been regularised, and asserted that the echo of this decision will be heard in other parts of the country as well.

"There is a myth that 'kuccha' employee should not be made 'pucca' as they would become lazy and not work much. But, when we brought a revolution in the education department since forming our government first in 2015, or we when we improved the healthcare system, these were all done by government teachers, doctors, nurses only," Kejriwal said.

Related stories

Delhi Sees 12 Covid Deaths, 1,114 New Cases; Positivity Rate Declines Further To 2.28 Pc

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Reduction Of Air India Employes' Allowances

2020 Delhi Riots: HC Grants Time For Impleadment Of Political Leaders In Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

So this move has bust that myth too and they will now work twice as much they were doing before, as they would feel a sense of security. "Echo of this big decision we have taken in DJB will be heard in other parts of the country too, and people in other states will also start asking, if it can be done in Delhi, why not in other states," the chief minister said.

He said the city government wants to regularise workers in other departments too but does not have much power owing to a lot of administrative dependency on the central government. As DJB is an autonomous institution, it could be done, he added.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Arvind Kejriwal Jobs Delhi Jal Board Delhi CM Delhi Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Cong Stages Protests Seeking PM's Apology For 'Insulting Maharashtra'

Cong Stages Protests Seeking PM's Apology For 'Insulting Maharashtra'

Gadkari Releases BJP's Manifesto For U'khand

Budget, A Roadmap For People's Welfare, Says Union Minister

Who Will The Nishads Row Across To Success In UP?

Palaniswami Takes Potshots At DMK's Claim On Keeping Poll Promises, Calls It Duplicity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Operation Iraqi Freedom - Day 21: US troops enter central Baghdad and topple Statue of Saddam Hussein on April 9, 2003 in Baghdad, Iraq. Liberated by U.S. led troops, thousands of jubilant Iraqis celebrated the collapse of Saddam Hussein murderous regime, beheading a toppled Statue of their longtime ruler in the center of Baghdad and looting Government Sites.

How Mighty Statues Across The World Have Fallen Over Time

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges