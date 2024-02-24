Karnataka Congress Faces Setback As BJP-JD(S) Alliance Rejects Temple Fund Bill

The ruling Congress in Karnataka suffered a setback as the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the Legislative Council rejected a bill targeting the collection of funds from temples earning over Rs 10 lakh annually.

The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024 had secured approval from the Legislative Assembly earlier in the week.

But on Friday, it was defeated by a voice vote in the Upper House, where the opposition enjoys a majority.