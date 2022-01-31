Indian Hotels Company Signs 13 New Properties Under amã Stays & Trails

Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Enjoy the local culture and heritage through immersive experiences when you book into their properties

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 11:37 am

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) recently announced the signing of 13 new amã Stays & Trails bungalows. With this, the brand is stepping into four new destinations – Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Kanha and Kochi. It is also adding another bungalow in Lonavala.

amã Stays & Trails, a distinctive brand from IHCL, is a group of heritage bungalows, guesthouses and villas located across the country. Each homestay highlights the local culture and heritage of the destination through immersive experiences. From British colonial-style villas to Portuguese cottages, homes inspired by traditional Kerala architecture as well as contemporary homestays, each bungalow has a unique design. Guests can escape and unwind in unexplored, pristine locations while indulging in elegant homely comfort.

The brand has a portfolio of 72 bungalows and villas with 32 properties under development.

Sarabjeet Singh, Head – amã Stays & Trails, said, “IHCL is steadily increasing the expansion momentum of amã Stays & Trails. The company, with its expansive footprint across India, provides a platform for a successful partnership with homeowners. We are delighted with the interest shown by them in this brand.”

