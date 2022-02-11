Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hijab Row | Will Protect Fundamental Rights Of Citizens, Take Up Plea At Right Time: SC

Senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, who is representing the students requested Chief Justice N V Ramana to list the plea for hearing on Monday.

Hijab Row | Will Protect Fundamental Rights Of Citizens, Take Up Plea At Right Time: SC
Supreme Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 12:32 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will protect the constitutional rights of every citizen and take up at an “appropriate time” the pleas challenging a direction of the Karnataka High Court asking students not to wear any religious cloth in educational institutions. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the students, that the high court order has led to the "suspension of fundamental right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution" and the plea be listed for hearing on Monday.

The top court referred to the ongoing hearing in the case, and said, “We will protect the fundamental right of every citizen and will take it up at an appropriate time.”

“We will see,” the CJI said when Kamat insisted on listing of the plea for urgent hearing.  

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High court, hearing the 'hijab' issue on Thursday, asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

Tags

National Supreme Court Hijab Row Karnataka Hijab Controversy Constitution
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Distracting Goa People From Real Issues

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Distracting Goa People From Real Issues

UP Elections: Richest Candidate Declares Rs 296 Crore Assets, Poorest Just 6,700

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Ground Report: 'We have to bury our dreams,' say students on job woes

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s Voice Carried Divinity: Pakistani Historian Fakir Syed Aijazuddin

SC Asks If Parties Against Quota In Private Sector Agree To Be Considered Together

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival