Five Labourers Injured In Slab Collapse In Pune

Five labourers were injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Pune city's Wanwadi area on Monday afternoon, said police.

Updated: 02 May 2022 6:37 pm

The injured were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, they said.

"The incident took place at around 3 pm at an under-construction building where a mosque of the Bohra community has been planned. A slab collapsed when work was going on at the site, leaving five labourers injured," said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V). She added that further investigation was on.

-With PTI Input

