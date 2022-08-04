Delhi Logs 2,202 Covid Cases, Four Deaths In A Day; Positivity Rate 11.84 Percent

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, while four more people died due to the disease, according to the health department data.

It was the second consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Thursday's case count was the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in the city.

Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

-With PTI Input