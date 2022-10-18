Delhi High Court Denies Bail To JNU Scholar Umar Khalid In 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court today turned down the bail plea of JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid. Khalid was arrested for his alleged role in the conspiracy behind the North-east Delhi riots of February, 2020.

The division bench of Justice Siddharth Mirdul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar had reserved orders on Khalid’s bail plea on September 9.

After being denied the bail in the trial court, Khalid moved to the HC in April.

The activist was booked by Delhi police under several charges including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), The Arms Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. He was arrested on September 13, 2020.

It has been more than two years that Khalid has been behind the bars.

In the HC senior advocate Trideep Pais represented Khalid and cited lack of evidence against the scholar activist.