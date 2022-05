Of the new cases, two each were reported from Jammu and Srinagar districts, they said. Officials said there are 66 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,230.



The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said. There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials added.