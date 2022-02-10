Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19 Severely Hampered Reading, Counting Abilities Of Children In Bengal: Survey

It also said about 48 per cent of students in Class 5 can read Class-2 level texts, lower than the 50.5-per cent figure in 2018, 50.2 per cent in 2016 and 51.8 per cent in 2014.

COVID-19 Severely Hampered Reading, Counting Abilities Of Children In Bengal: Survey
The ASER survey was conducted among children across the state in December 2021.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:23 pm

Reading and counting abilities of children in West Bengal have significantly reduced due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey carried out across several districts of the state.     

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER, West Bengal), a collaborative effort of the Pratham Education Foundation and the Liver Foundation, stated that 27.7 per cent children in Class 3 could read Class 2-level texts, compared to 36.6 per cent in 2018 and 32.9 per cent in 2014. 

Related stories

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

 West Bengal Govt To Begin Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students

Covid-19 West Bengal: Kolkata Registers 9,762 Cases Within Week; Over 100 Doctors In Isolation

The survey was conducted among 11,189 children across 17 districts of the state in December 2021. The report was launched virtually by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on Wednesday evening.  

According to the survey, the percentage of children in Class 2 who can at least read words has declined to 53 per cent in 2021 from 66.2 per cent in 2018, and 54.8 per cent in 2014.

Banerjee, who heads the Global Advisory Committee formed by the West Bengal government to combat the Covid situation, had Wednesday said that lockdowns have impeded the basic learning of students, and schools in the state should now reopen as soon as possible.

"All school campuses in Bengal should be opened as early as possible as the COVID-19 situation has improved and everyone is in its favour," the economist said.

Dr Abhijit Choudhury of the Liver Foundation, added: "In 2020, COVID-19 devastated the world. Almost two years later, it has become imperative to assess the academic and learning loss for children.”

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Children West Bengal Government Schools Lockdown
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP