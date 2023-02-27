Cleanliness Campaign Run By Haryana Youth Gets Special Mention In 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was all praise for the youth of Dulheri village in Haryana who are enthusiastically running a cleanliness campaign.

According to a state government statement issued here, the Prime Minister said the enthusiasm and dedication shown by these youths have certainly changed the meaning of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also listened to the radio broadcast in Karnal. According to the statement, encouraging the youth of this village, the Prime Minister said, "These youth have decided to make Bhiwani city a role model in terms of cleanliness. They formed an organization called Yuva Swachhata Evam Jan Seva Samiti.

"At 4 am, they reach Bhiwani and run cleanliness drives at different places in the city. Till now, these people have cleaned tons of garbage from different areas of the city," said the Prime Minister while lauding the efforts of these youth.

In the "Mann ki Baat" programme, Modi said people's determination can make a huge contribution to the clean India campaign. He also called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to replace plastic bags with cloth bags, according to the statement.

Three youths of Dulheri in Bhiwani district had taken the initiative to make the village clean three years ago, but now more than 60 youths have joined hands.