Centre Tells SC It Is Open To Dialogue With Kerala To Resolve Dispute Over Cap On Net Borrowing

Earlier in the day, the top court had asked Venkataramani to seek instructions if the finance secretary of the state can meet the union finance minister and resolve the issue through negotiation.

"The suggestion falling from the court has received highest regard that it deserves. The government is open to a meeting. Let's keep it open without any conditions," Venkataramani said.

The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court accusing the Centre of interfering in the exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a ceiling on net borrowing.