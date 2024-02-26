BJP's Bidhuri Claims PM Gave 1,650 E-Buses To Delhi, Speaker Refers Matter To Privileges Panel

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday referred a statement made by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri regarding electric buses to the Privileges Committee of the House.

While speaking over motion of thanks on Lt Governor V K Saxena's address in the House, Bidhuri claimed that the prime minister (Narendra Modi) provided 1,650 crore electric buses free of cost to Delhi.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot immediately objected to it and urged the Speaker to refer Bidhuri's "baseless statement" to the Privileges Committee.