Assam Rifles Top Officials Discuss Operational, Administrative Efficiency

Top officials of Assam Rifles met here for discussions focused on improving the operational and administrative efficiency of the force, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

It also deliberated on ensuring that the 'Sentinels of the North East' as the para-military force is known as, continue to work closely with the people to maintain peace and tranquillity, he added. The discussions were held as part of the Assam Rifles Inspector Generals' Conference 2022 at Headquarters, Directorate General of Assam Rifles, on Friday.

It was chaired by Director General, Assam Rifles, Lt Gen PC Nair, and attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders and Staff Officers of the force.

"The emphasis of the conference was on drawing lessons from past experience in various fields and improving upon these aspects for better efficiency of the force, with an overall aim of living up to their title of 'Sentinels of the North East' and the 'Force that Binds the North East'," the spokesperson said.

The director general complimented the formation and unit commanders for ensuring peace and tranquil conditions in their respective areas of responsibility and also exhorted them to be ever vigilant in the volatile and dynamic environment under the current scenarios, he said.

He emphasised that the Assam Rifles has always identified itself with the people of the North East and ensured their security and well-being. The conference, conducted twice a year, is focused on improving the operational and administrative efficiency of the force, the spokesperson added.

