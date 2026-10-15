Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 101st Ginger Hotel near Guwahati airport in Aerocity.
The property aims to boost Guwahati's hospitality infrastructure and provide quality, affordable stays for visitors.
The project aligns with the state's vision to transform the area into a hub for premium lodging.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 101st Ginger Hotel near the airport here, describing it as a milestone in offering quality stays at affordable prices.
Sarma, in a social media post on Thursday, said the hotel is a part of the government's effort to develop the aerocity as a hub of high-quality accommodation for travellers.
''Glad to see the 101st Ginger Hotel open its doors in Guwahati. This is part of our efforts to develop the Aerocity as a hub of high-quality accommodation,'' the chief minister said in a post on X.
''A commendable milestone in offering quality stays at affordable prices. Wishing the team continued success,'' he added.
The hotel will offer greater convenience to commuters and tourists while welcoming visitors to experience Assam’s warm hospitality, an official said.