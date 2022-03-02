Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Active Cases Below 100-Mark In Puducherry

Active Cases Below 100-Mark In Puducherry
Covid-19 cases in Puducherry (Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 10:06 pm

Puducherry witnessed a further dip in new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with only five people reported to have contracted the infection.
       

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the overall case tally shot up to 1,65,731 in the Union Territory. While Puducherry district registered three new cases, Karaikal and Yanam regions reported one case each. Mahe, an enclave of the UT in Kerala, had no fresh case, the Director said.
       

He said 21 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,63,685. Sriramulu said the health department has tested 22,17,765 samples and found 18,62,611 samples out of them to be negative.
       

The active caseload too fell to 84 comprising 10 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 74 in-home quarantine. The Director said no new fatality was reported from any of the four regions in the UT and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,962.
       

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 0.68 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.77 per cent, respectively.
       

The health department has administered 15,93,226 doses so far which comprised 9,31,729 first doses, 6,49,005 second doses and 12,492 booster doses, the Director said.

With PTI inputs. 

