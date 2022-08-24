Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
55,000 Join DMK

Former AIADMK MLA V C Arukutty was among the 55,000 people from various parties, who joined the ruling DMK on Wednesday.    

DMK president M K Stalin
DMK president M K Stalin File Photo

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:59 pm

They all joined the DMK in the presence of its president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at nearby Pollachi.

Addressing a large number of workers and others who joined the party, Stalin assured them that DMK would not extend to them step-motherly treatment. "We will work together like wards of one mother and you had come to the right place," he said.                

Former Sulur MLA and DMDK district secretary Dhinakaran and former secretary of BJP women's wing Mythili were among the others who joined the DMK. 

(Inputs from PTI)

