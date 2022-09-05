500 Cartons Of Liquor Seized From Godown

Over 500 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor stored illegally in a godown in Jharkhand's Palamau district were seized on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The raid was conducted on intelligence input, Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

The SP said 513 cartoons of foreign liquor, estimated to be worth over Rs 30 lakh, were stored in a godown in Suwa village under Medininagar Sadar police station. The godown manager could not produce any valid documents related to the liquor.

Sinha said the liquor was brought in four trucks on Sunday and dumped in the godown with a plan to smuggle it to Bihar.

The liquor cartoons were concealed under rice bran and polythene, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)