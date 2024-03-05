14-Yr-Old Girl Can’t Be Treated As "Chattel" In Custody Battle: SC

Observing that a 14-year-old child cannot be treated as "chattel", the Supreme Court has set aside an order of the Orissa High Court allowing the biological father of a girl her custody, saying she was living happily with her paternal aunt.

The top court, while hearing an appeal by the paternal aunt (father's sister) against the high court order, said the stability of a child is of “paramount importance”.

It noted that the child, born in March 2014, has been living with the sister of her biological father since she was around three months old.