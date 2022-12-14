Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
10.54 Lakh More People To Benefit From Assam's Poverty Alleviation Scheme

10.54 Lakh More People To Benefit From Assam's Poverty Alleviation Scheme

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the programme virtually from New Delhi, while his ministers were present in different districts to start the scheme for the people.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 6:14 pm

The Assam government on Wednesday rolled out the second edition of 'Orunodoi',  its flagship Rs 4,142-crore poverty alleviation scheme,  by adding over 10.50 lakh new beneficiaries.    

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the programme virtually from New Delhi, while his ministers were present in different districts to start the scheme for the people.

"Altogether 10.54 lakh fresh beneficiaries have been newly added under the greater version of Orunodoi 2.0. With the new inclusion, the total number of beneficiaries in the state will be around 27 lakh," an official release said.

The total financial outlay for Orunodoi is Rs 4,142 crore per annum, making it one of the largest direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) schemes in the country, it added.

"Orunodoi, the poverty alleviation scheme, launched on December 1, 2020, entails a monthly grant of Rs 1,250 to each beneficiary. It is one of 18 flagship schemes of the Government of Assam currently in operation," the release said.

Later, the chief minister interacted with members of the district-level monitoring committees and asked them to ensure smooth and hassle-free implementation of the scheme.

The finalisation of beneficiaries will take place from January 1 to 15, while application forms will be distributed among selected beneficiaries on January 20. 

The collection and uploading of application forms in the dedicated portal will be completed on February 28, the release said.

-With PTI Input

