Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

 Kamal Nath Steps Down As CLP Leader In MP, Govind Singh Replaces Him

 Kamal Nath, who is the state party president, resigned as CLP leader in view the party's 'one person, one post' policy.

 Kamal Nath Steps Down As CLP Leader In MP, Govind Singh Replaces Him
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 7:36 pm

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and his resignation has been accepted by party president Sonia Gandhi, according to sources.

Sources added the party chief has appointed Govind Singh as the new CLP leader. Singh is the MLA from Lahar in Bhind district.

Nath, who is the state party president, resigned as CLP leader in view the party's "one person, one post" policy.

Related stories

Kamal Nath Asks MP Government To Reduce VAT On Petrol And Diesel

West Bengal CM Meets Congress Leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma In New Delhi

Nath is a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former union minister. 

Tags

National Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Senior Congress Leader CLP Congress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat