IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: Babar Azam Departs Early

In T20 World Cups, India have won four out of six matches against Pakistan. India’s only loss came in the previous edition. Follow IND vs PAK live.

India take on Pakistan in a mouth-watering ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter.

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 1:51 pm

The Indian team will be desperate for revenge against a high-quality Pakistan side in a sell-out Super 12 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG on Sunday. While rain is threatening to play spoilsport, it's unlikely to be a complete washout according to people who understand weather conditions. While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or KL Rahul aren’t the ones to forget last year’s humiliation in Dubai easily, the fact remains that India as a team has looked slightly under-cooked in recent times. And at least on Sunday, the 'Men In Blue' wouldn't start as favourites in the 'mother of all clashes'. Follow IND vs PAK Live.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

  • 23 Oct 2022 / 1:42 PM

    Babar Azam Out For A Duck

    Arshdeep Singh scalps the huge wicket of Babar Azam who departs without troubling the scorer.

  • 23 Oct 2022 / 1:12 PM

    Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj In The House

    Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj are at the MCG to support their Team.

  • 23 Oct 2022 / 1:07 PM

    Playing XI For Both Sides

    Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

  • 23 Oct 2022 / 12:42 PM

    'Jaddu' Sends His Best Wishes

    Ravindra Jadeja has tweeted in his best wishes to the Indian team ahead of the crunch tie.
     

  • 23 Oct 2022 / 12:35 PM

    IND Vs PAK At MCG After 37 Years

    It is after nearly 37-and-a-half years that an India versus Pakistan clash has been scheduled at the MCG. First since the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of cricket final took place. That was Sunil Gavaskar's last match as India captain and back home in India, fans watched Ravi Shastri take a gleaming Audi for a spin around MCG.

  • 23 Oct 2022 / 12:21 PM

    Combination Still A Worry For India

    This has been a trend with the Indian team for some time now -- not having a settled combination. A year after the last T20 World Cup, India might have to drop a specialist left-hander (Rishabh Pant) from the top five in order to accommodate an extra bowler. How India's top three handle Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Powerplay would dictate how the match will pan out.

  • 23 Oct 2022 / 12:08 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav’s Form

    One man, who could perhaps take Shaheen head on is India's current No. 1 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is someone who never changes his game irrespective of conditions or situations.

  • 23 Oct 2022 / 11:56 AM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the marquee ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan.

Sports Cricket Live Blog Live Score Pakistan National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team Babar Azam Rohit Sharma India Vs Pakistan Melbourne Cricket Ground Virat Kohli Shaheen Shah Afridi Kl Rahul Naseem Shah Suryakumar Yadav Mohammad Shami Mohammad Rizwan
