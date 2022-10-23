Babar Azam Out For A Duck Arshdeep Singh scalps the huge wicket of Babar Azam who departs without troubling the scorer.

Playing XI For Both Sides Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah



India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

IND Vs PAK At MCG After 37 Years It is after nearly 37-and-a-half years that an India versus Pakistan clash has been scheduled at the MCG. First since the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of cricket final took place. That was Sunil Gavaskar's last match as India captain and back home in India, fans watched Ravi Shastri take a gleaming Audi for a spin around MCG.

Combination Still A Worry For India This has been a trend with the Indian team for some time now -- not having a settled combination. A year after the last T20 World Cup, India might have to drop a specialist left-hander (Rishabh Pant) from the top five in order to accommodate an extra bowler. How India's top three handle Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Powerplay would dictate how the match will pan out.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Form One man, who could perhaps take Shaheen head on is India's current No. 1 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is someone who never changes his game irrespective of conditions or situations.