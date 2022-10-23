In T20 World Cups, India have won four out of six matches against Pakistan. India’s only loss came in the previous edition. Follow IND vs PAK live.
Academic and curator Alka Pande looks into the phenomenon and wonders who is Shiva? Is he a God? Is he a concept? Is he truth? Is he a representation of the phallus? Is he a destroyer? Is he the lord of dance?
Will the gods of the Hindu pantheon be reduced to singular narratives and used to polarise identities based on politics of Otherness? Asks Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha on attempts at appropriation of Shiva
From the most benign to the most destructive, Lord Shiva remains a mystery who defies definition. Attempts to appropriate him may not succeed.
Shiva resonates at various levels among underprivileged communities in God’s Own Country, writes Keli Ramachandran
Ganeshwar, a PhD scholar with the Hyderabad University, tells us why Hindu nationalists will find it difficult to construct Shiva as the face of their aspirations in southern states
The Indian team will be desperate for revenge against a high-quality Pakistan side in a sell-out Super 12 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG on Sunday. While rain is threatening to play spoilsport, it's unlikely to be a complete washout according to people who understand weather conditions. While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or KL Rahul aren’t the ones to forget last year’s humiliation in Dubai easily, the fact remains that India as a team has looked slightly under-cooked in recent times. And at least on Sunday, the 'Men In Blue' wouldn't start as favourites in the 'mother of all clashes'. Follow IND vs PAK Live.
Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News
Arshdeep Singh scalps the huge wicket of Babar Azam who departs without troubling the scorer.
Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj are at the MCG to support their Team.
🇮🇳 Cheering from the MCG stands tonight 😍 #ICCT20WorldCup #INDvsPAK #st54 #TeamIndia #BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bXP18Foj5S— Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 23, 2022
Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Ravindra Jadeja has tweeted in his best wishes to the Indian team ahead of the crunch tie.
Here's to putting your best foot forward at the T20 World Cup. Goodluck boys. 🇮🇳💪 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/i7gDzoIkUF— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 23, 2022
It is after nearly 37-and-a-half years that an India versus Pakistan clash has been scheduled at the MCG. First since the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of cricket final took place. That was Sunil Gavaskar's last match as India captain and back home in India, fans watched Ravi Shastri take a gleaming Audi for a spin around MCG.
This has been a trend with the Indian team for some time now -- not having a settled combination. A year after the last T20 World Cup, India might have to drop a specialist left-hander (Rishabh Pant) from the top five in order to accommodate an extra bowler. How India's top three handle Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Powerplay would dictate how the match will pan out.
One man, who could perhaps take Shaheen head on is India's current No. 1 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is someone who never changes his game irrespective of conditions or situations.
Hello and welcome to the marquee ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans