Trump Visits Ohio To Campaign For GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno

Trump also continued to criticize Biden over his handling of the border as he cast migrants as less than human. “In some cases, they're not people, in my opinion,” he said. Trump laced into Dolan, calling him a “weak RINO” — a Republican in name only — and accused him of “trying to become the next Mitt Romney." He also criticized the Dolan family, which owns Cleveland's baseball team, for changing its name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians.