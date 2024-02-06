US Talk Show Host Tucker Carlson Visits Russia, May Interview Putin

There is speculation that US talk show host Tucker Carlson may secure a sit-down interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin for his primetime show on X. If confirmed, the former Fox News host would be the first American media figure to formally interview the Russian leader since the invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Carlson's long-standing support for Putin, coupled with his criticism of Western countries, has positioned him as a prominent figure in the pro-Putin wing of the American conservative movement. Despite Western outlets facing denials from Putin, Carlson's potential interview seems to be an exception.