Hong Kong: 14 Of 16 Democracy Activists Found Guilty Of Subversion In Largest National Security Trial

The national security law was imposed by Beijing in the wake of mass protests in 2019, which were triggered by government plans to allow extradition to the mainland but evolved into calls for more democracy and an investigation into police brutality. Since then, nearly 300 people have been arrested under the security law or a colonial-era sedition law. In March, Hong Kong pushed through a domestic national security bill, known as Article 23, which it said was necessary to "close loopholes".