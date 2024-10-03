Revolutionizing DDoS Detection With Machine Learning And AI: A Groundbreaking Approach By Himmat Rathore And Team At 4th ASIANCON 2024

The conference featured a range of groundbreaking contributions, but the paper by Rathore and his team titled "An Explanatory Machine Learning Method for the Identification of DDoS Attacks in SDN Architectures" stood out for its practical applications in cybersecurity. This paper presents a revolutionary approach to DDoS detection by incorporating machine learning models that not only offer exceptional accuracy but also provide transparent, interpretable explanations for their predictions. With the research now indexed on IEEE Xplore, the visibility and impact of this work within both academic and professional communities are growing significantly.