Rayo Withanage Foundation To Build New Hospitals In Sri Lanka

In 2017, Rayo Withanage purchased Château de Vie, Pablo Picasso’s final home in the South of France. Château de Vie is one of the most important art production estates in the world, where Picasso produced artworks worth over $4 billion. The estate is steeped in history and artistic legacy, having hosted Winston Churchill, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway, Salvador Dali, and iconic entertainers as diverse as Charlie Chaplin, Édith Piaf and the Rolling Stones. The estate has since been transferred to a new investment consortium led by famed lawyer William Beslow.