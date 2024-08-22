From Ideas To Impact: Conquest, BITS Pilani’s Demo Day Showcases India’s Startup Powerhouses

The sustainability pitching slot was followed by the first panel discussion for Demo Day '24, titled “India’s Investment Landscape”, hosted by Aditi Shrivastava (founder, The Arc). The panel comprised Shuvi Shrivastava (Partner, Lightspeed India), Vishnu Acharya (Head of Corporate Strategy & M&A/Investments, Razorpay), Sarita Raichura (Director, Blume Ventures) and Kiran Vasireddy (Partner, Kalaari Capital). The panel discussion covered an array of topics including the trends in the Indian investment landscape over the years, choosing the right investor, stage to secure investment at and runway and financial planning for early-stage founders.