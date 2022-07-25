Monday, Jul 25, 2022
KEAM Result 2022 Expected To Be Released Today, Read Ahead To Know How To Check It

The Commissioner For Entrance Examinations, Government of Kerala is expected to release its KEAM Result 2022 on the official website on July 25th, 2022. The expected time associated with KEAM Result 2022 Date is 05:00 pm.

KEAM Result 2022 Representative Image
KEAM Result 2022 Representative Image Outlook Photo

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 2:31 pm

The Commissioner For Entrance Examinations of Government of Kerala is expected to release its KEAM Result 2022 on the official website on July 25th, 2022. The expected time associated with KEAM Result 2022 Date is 05:00 pm.

Students who have appeared in the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) are advised to keep a keen eye on the official website of CEE to look for the KEAM Result 2022 Update. It is quite important for students who wish to take admission in courses of Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical Science in various colleges of Kerala state. 

How to Download KEAM Result 2022 

  1. Visit the official site of CEE (https://cee.kerala.gov.in/main.php).
  2. Find the link for the KEAM Result 2022.
  3. Click on the link. 
  4. Fill in the credentials that are asked in the form. 
  5. Check for any mistakes. 
  6. Click on the Submit icon. 
  7. Accept the download prompt and download your result or just view it at your convenience.  

