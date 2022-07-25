KEAM Result 2022 Expected To Be Released Today, Read Ahead To Know How To Check It

The Commissioner For Entrance Examinations of Government of Kerala is expected to release its KEAM Result 2022 on the official website on July 25th, 2022. The expected time associated with KEAM Result 2022 Date is 05:00 pm.

Students who have appeared in the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) are advised to keep a keen eye on the official website of CEE to look for the KEAM Result 2022 Update. It is quite important for students who wish to take admission in courses of Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical Science in various colleges of Kerala state.

How to Download KEAM Result 2022