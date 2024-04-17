Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) is a central public sector enterprise headquartered in New Delhi, India. The company falls under the Ministry of Steel of the Government of India. In the fiscal year 2022-23, its annual turnover was ₹1,053.98 billion (approximately $13 billion USD). With an annual production of 18.29 million tons, it is the largest state-owned steel producer. The company's liquid steel production capacity is expected to further increase, reaching an annual production level of 50 million tons by 2025.