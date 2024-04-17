In 2022, the renewable energy market in India continued its robust growth, with the installed capacity of renewable energy reaching close to 15 gigawatts. The solar energy sector emerged as the primary driving force, with its annual newly installed capacity hitting a historical high. Supported by favorable government policies, substantial project reserves, and a low-cost structure, solar energy has become the preferred technology for India's green energy transformation.
By 2030, India plans to install 500 gigawatts of renewable energy facilities, with the government expected to invest $34 billion in this endeavor. As part of this plan, solar energy capacity is set to increase from 63 gigawatts in 2022 to 280 gigawatts, while wind energy will rise from 42 gigawatts to 140 gigawatts. Additionally, the plan aims to achieve a battery storage capacity of 51.5 gigawatts by 2030. In 2022, India's grid-connected wind power capacity was only 1.9 gigawatts.
Research Report on the Potential-Growth Industry Sector (I) - Steel
Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)- The largest state-owned steel enterprise in India, with a market value of ₹6.4 trillion
Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) is a central public sector enterprise headquartered in New Delhi, India. The company falls under the Ministry of Steel of the Government of India. In the fiscal year 2022-23, its annual turnover was ₹1,053.98 billion (approximately $13 billion USD). With an annual production of 18.29 million tons, it is the largest state-owned steel producer. The company's liquid steel production capacity is expected to further increase, reaching an annual production level of 50 million tons by 2025.
SAIL operates and owns five integrated steel plants in Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bokaro, and Burnpur (Asansol), as well as three special steel plants in Salem, Durgapur, and Bhadravathi. It also has a ferroalloy plant in Chandrapur. As part of its global ambitions, the PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) is undergoing large-scale expansion and modernization plans, including upgrading and constructing new facilities, with a particular focus on state-of-the-art green technologies.
SAIL's liquid steel production capacity is expected to further increase, reaching an annual production level of 50 million tons by 2025, in line with expectations.
Research Report on the Potential Industry Sector (II) - Zinc
Hindustan Zinc Limited - The world's second-largest zinc mining producer, with a market value of ₹1.8 trillion
Hindustan Zinc Limited is an Indian comprehensive mining and resource producer of zinc, lead, silver, and cadmium. It is a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited and is the world's second-largest zinc producer. In 2001, as part of the Indian government's disinvestment plan for loss-making public sector units, the company was listed for sale.
Revenue: In the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024, revenue decreased by -7.4% compared to the same period last year, to ₹7,606. Looking at the quarterly growth rate, Hindustan Zinc Limited's revenue has increased by 8.44% over the past 3 months.
Net Profit: In the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024, net profit of Hindustan Zinc Ltd decreased by -5.94% compared to the same period last year, to ₹2,028. Looking at the quarterly growth rate, net profit of Hindustan Zinc Limited has increased by 17.29% over the past three months.
Net Profit Margin: In the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024, the net profit margin of Hindustan Zinc Ltd increased by 1.58% compared to the same period last year, reaching 26.66%. Looking at the quarterly growth rate, Hindustan Zinc Limited's net profit margin has increased by 8.16% over the past 3 months.表單的頂端
