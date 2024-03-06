Smog token was launched in an unusual way – without a presale. It instantly attracted enormous attention from investors thirsty for something new. The fact that its mascot is a dragon makes it even more appealing. Buying this token gives investors access to the Solana Airdrop, which aims to be the biggest of all time.

$SMOG’s value increased by 100% during the past week, showing that the favorable conditions are impacting it, too. The participants are entitled to valuable prizes by completing various quests, so make sure you use this opportunity in time!