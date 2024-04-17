Shiba Inu Down By 15% In The Last Month – Focus Shifting To New Meme Coins

Meme coins continue to captivate savvy investors with their quick returns on investment. However, investors’ focus is shifting from meme coin giants like Shiba Inu. This coin, known for its massive price surge and community support, has recently experienced price corrections. This asset has declined by 15% in the last month, currently trading at $0.000025 and has a market cap of about $15 billion.
SHIB’s decline reflects investors’ ongoing trend of seeking more innovative projects, especially as the bull cycle approaches. They are now focusing on new meme projects that promise substantial returns as the crypto market eagerly awaits Bitcoin halving (April 19) and Doge Day (April 20).
These meme coins embrace the viral appeal reminiscent of Shiba Inu’s early days and offer unique selling propositions that guarantee returns of up to 100x. This post shares more details about these new projects. As you read on, get your wallets ready to invest in these meme gems.
Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE): The First Doge to Embrace Multichain Capabilities
Dogeverse is a new doge-themed meme project that has swiftly gathered momentum within a few days of launch and is positioned for maximum gains. Having raised over $5 million selling its native token, DOGEVERSE, this project highlights the increased interest in meme tokens with revolutionary utility.
This token sets itself apart by being a multichain project. It is developed on different chains, including Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, and Avalanche, and plans to expand on Solana and Base soon. This extensive network will enhance Dogeverse’s interoperability and scalability.
Its presale event has sparked interest among crypto and meme investors, adding more allure to the project. With the upcoming Bitcoin Halving and Doge Day events, we can expect further price appreciation for Dogeverse.
Also, you can stake Dogeverse tokens and enjoy an attractive Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of over 300%. With ambitious expansion plans and a dedicated community, Dogeverse is poised for significant returns In 2024. Ensure you take advantage of this project’s promising rise!
Slothana (SLOTH): The Next Solana Meme Coin Ready To Explode in 2024
Slothana is Solana’s latest 420-friendly meme coin, ready to outshine its predecessors and provide excellent gains to early backers. Within a month of presale activity, Slothana has raised an impressive $10 million, and more investors are trooping in to avoid missing out on this promising project.
Despite Slothana’s laid-back demeanor, this project’s character eagerly anticipates a swift journey to a $420 million market cap. Adding to the meme coin’s allure, Slothana is rumored to be connected to Smog token, a successful meme coin on Solana. Also, the potential to list on Centralized Exchange adds to investors’ excitement.
The Slothana team has revealed little details about the launch date, which has increased FOMO among investors. Yet, interested parties can join the SLOTH presale by sending SOL to the project’s address or using the presale widget on the Slothana website. Slothana is the next success story on Solana, and it is crucial to key into this project early on and enjoy the best gains possible.
SpongeBob Token V2 (SPONGE V2): The Next SPONGE Project Ready to Deliver 100x Gains
SpongeBob token V2 is another emerging project that has received significant attention, especially as it is the second upgrade to the famous SPONGE coin. This predecessor made an impressive 100x in a bear market and has been on a remarkable uptrend since the start of the year. Now, Sponge V2 is here to replicate such gains and outpace its predecessors with new and innovative features.
Through a unique stake-to-bridge protocol, users can stake their SPONGE V1 tokens to receive an equivalent amount of SPONGEV2 tokens. Those without V1 tokens can purchase the coin from the project’s website and enjoy the automatic staking process. Notably, all staked V1 tokens will be permanently locked to ease the transition to SPONGE V2.
Furthermore, SpongeBob Token V2 is set to introduce a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game aimed at increasing the project’s value. Users can use SPONGEV2 to play the game, compete with other users, rank higher on the leaderboard, and earn crypto rewards. Also, V2 stakers can enjoy an impressive 160+% yield on their assets.
SPONGE’s success in 2023 has set the stage for Sponge V2 to soar in price and provide substantial investment returns this year. You shouldn’t overlook this promising project, which is ready for a massive price pump soon.
Hump (HUMP): A Promising Meme Project of 2024
Hump emerges as a fresh meme coin that aspires to break free from the meme coin mold and provide innovation for all investors. This project has gained momentum since listing on popular Solana Decentralized platforms Raydium and Jupiter.
With a limited token supply of 6.9 billion HUMP and a 0% tax policy, HUMP has surged by 50x in value since its listing, propelling its market cap beyond $100 million. Hump token has ambitious plans to list on top-tier Centralized Exchanges, which could signal a 1,000x price increase in 2024.
Thus, this project presents an enticing opportunity for meme investors to check out before it explodes.
Bottom Line: These Emerging Meme Projects are Primed To Become The Best Buys of 2024
The meme coin space continues to evolve with the emergence of new contenders. While top assets like Shiba Inu face a recent decline, investors continue seeking fresh alternatives that promise novelty and potential for significant returns. As discussed in this article, investors are drawn to these four unique projects with compelling utilities that will drive their growth further.
As the Bitcoin halving and Doge Day approaches, it is imperative for crypto enthusiasts and savvy investors to align with these best buys of the year. Diversify your portfolio with these projects and enjoy extraordinary gains in 2024 and beyond.