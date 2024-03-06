Price Check: Hyundai's Verna Sedan Vs Creta SUV

Enter the cabins of the Hyundai Verna and the Creta to discover well-designed areas that put modernity, comfort, and convenience first. With their elegant interiors and state-of-the-art features, both models provide a welcoming space that makes every trip enjoyable.

The interior of the Hyundai Verna gives a refined and sombre appearance. The vast floating touchscreen entertainment system takes centre stage on the dual-toned dashboard. There is leather upholstery throughout the cabin as well. The digital instrument cluster enhances the contemporary appearance of the cabin, and the two-spoke steering wheel has a distinctive, futuristic appearance. The occupants can enjoy a comfortable and roomy driving experience thanks to the spacious front and back seats. The sedan has an abundance of features.

The Creta's roomy and adaptable interior is made to suit the needs of contemporary adventurers and families. The fine finishes and carefully crafted dashboard materials give the overall design an air of elegance. The interior of the Creta is notable for its ample room and functionality. Even on lengthy trips, passengers may ride comfortably thanks to the generous headroom and legroom in the front and rear seats.

Engine and Transmission

The Verna and the Creta provide various engine options to suit different driving tastes regarding performance. The Verna offers a blend of power and efficiency with its choices of petrol and diesel engines. For those looking for a more thrilling driving experience, the Creta provides a similar portfolio of engines along with a turbocharged petrol option. The Verna and the Hyundai Creta on road price vary based on powertrain combinations. It is further illustrated in the table below.