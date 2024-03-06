Price Check: Hyundai's Verna Sedan Vs Creta SUV

Hyundai has made its position as a forerunner in the dynamic and shifting Indian car market by offering a range of vehicles that are fit to the demanding requests of buyers. The Hyundai Verna and the Creta SUV stand out in its portfolio. Each offers unmistakable elements and capacities to fulfil many preferences.
By investigating the contrasts between the Verna and the Creta SUV, potential buyers can acquire savvy data to assist them in pursuing a legitimate choice.
A Price Analysis
The Verna sedan has several trim levels. It ranges from entry-level to higher-spec vehicles with more features and comforts. Conversely, the Creta SUV has a comparable selection of trim levels, each of which meets the needs and preferences of a particular consumer in terms of price.
The Creta has nineteen variants, and the Verna has ten variants. The price bracket for all the car variants falls between ten and twenty-five lakh rupees. Features, engine, and gearbox variants help determine the exact price.
The following table overlays the current pricing of the two cars based on their on-road price in Delhi.
Parameter
Creta
Verna
Price Range
₹ 13.00 L to ₹ 23.88 L
₹ 12.68 L to ₹ 20.02 L
Base Model Price
₹ 13.00 lakhs
₹ 12.68 lakhs
Top Model Price
₹ 23.88 lakhs
₹ 20.02 lakhs
Diesel Model Price
₹ 15.02 lakhs to ₹ 23.88 lakhs
-
Petrol Model Price
₹ 13.00 lakhs to ₹ 23.32 lakhs
₹ 12.63 lakhs to ₹ 18.43 lakhs
Manual Model Price
₹ 13.00 lakhs to ₹ 23.38 lakhs
₹ 12.68 lakhs to ₹ 18.43 lakhs
Automatic Model Price
₹ 18.54 lakhs to ₹ 23.88 lakhs
₹ 16.42 lakhs to ₹ 20.02 lakhs
Comparing the Features
To comprehend the pricing, it is essential to assess the features.
External Style
First impressions count, and the Verna sedan and the Creta SUV both do well in this regard. The Verna's flowing lines and powerful front grille give it a sleek and dynamic design language. Still, the Creta's commanding attitude and unique outward features—like the split headlight arrangement and cascading grille—make it stand out.
The Verna Sedan demonstrates Hyundai's dedication to streamlined, contemporary design. The car looks robust and elegant because of its aerodynamic shape and flowing lines. Hyundai's distinctive grille is flanked by sleek LED headlights that elevate the entire design. All of this contributes to the Hyundai Verna price.
On the other hand, the Creta has a more imposing and rugged appearance when driving. Its strong and authoritative stance immediately draws notice, turning heads in urban and off-road settings. The dramatic LED headlights with unique daytime running lights on either side of the front grille, adorned with Hyundai's recognisable front-end design, give the Creta a unique look.
Interior Appeal
Enter the cabins of the Hyundai Verna and the Creta to discover well-designed areas that put modernity, comfort, and convenience first. With their elegant interiors and state-of-the-art features, both models provide a welcoming space that makes every trip enjoyable.
The interior of the Hyundai Verna gives a refined and sombre appearance. The vast floating touchscreen entertainment system takes centre stage on the dual-toned dashboard. There is leather upholstery throughout the cabin as well. The digital instrument cluster enhances the contemporary appearance of the cabin, and the two-spoke steering wheel has a distinctive, futuristic appearance. The occupants can enjoy a comfortable and roomy driving experience thanks to the spacious front and back seats. The sedan has an abundance of features.
The Creta's roomy and adaptable interior is made to suit the needs of contemporary adventurers and families. The fine finishes and carefully crafted dashboard materials give the overall design an air of elegance. The interior of the Creta is notable for its ample room and functionality. Even on lengthy trips, passengers may ride comfortably thanks to the generous headroom and legroom in the front and rear seats.
Engine and Transmission
The Verna and the Creta provide various engine options to suit different driving tastes regarding performance. The Verna offers a blend of power and efficiency with its choices of petrol and diesel engines. For those looking for a more thrilling driving experience, the Creta provides a similar portfolio of engines along with a turbocharged petrol option. The Verna and the Hyundai Creta on road price vary based on powertrain combinations. It is further illustrated in the table below.
Parameter
Creta (Base Model)
Verna (Base Model)
Mileage
17.40 Km/l
25.00 Km/l
Engine
1497 cc
1497 cc
Gearbox
6 Speed
6 Speed
Max Power (BHP)
113@6300
113@6300
Max Torque (Nm)
143.8@4500
143.8@4500
Fuel Options
Diesel petrol
Petrol
Gearbox Options
Automatic Manual
Automatic Manual
How to Make the Right Choice
Customers in the Indian market will find the Hyundai Verna and the Creta to be attractive offerings. The Creta distinguishes itself with its imposing presence and adaptable SUV qualities. The Verna shines in terms of sporty design and sedan practicality. The decision between the two ultimately comes down to personal tastes regarding features and financial limitations. Hyundai guarantees a first-rate ownership experience, whichever option a buyer chooses, because of its stellar dependability, extensive service network, and post-purchase assistance.
Conclusion
Hyundai offers a range of vehicles to suit every taste. They have rugged SUVs and elegant sedans. Prospective purchasers can make an informed decision that fits their needs and lifestyle by carefully analysing the variables listed in this comparison. Hyundai keeps reinventing driving for Indian customers, whether with the Verna’s sporty refinement or the Creta’s striking energy.