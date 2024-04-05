As part of our ongoing series highlighting women leaders making a mark in their industries, we sat down with Sangeeta Saxena, the Marketing Head for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence in India. With many years of experience navigating the corporate landscape, Sangeeta has a wealth of wisdom to share about what it takes for women to thrive professionally. In this candid Q&A, she shares her insights on the power of cultivating supportive partnerships both at home and in the workplace and offers practical advice for building a network that will help you soar. Whether you're just starting out in your career or are a seasoned executive, Sangeeta's perspective is sure to resonate and inspire. Let's dive in.