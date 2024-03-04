Interview With Piyush Rohella: A Leader In Payments And Fintech

My journey into the fintech and payments industry was fueled by a fascination with technology's potential to reshape financial services and drive innovation. I was drawn to the sector's dynamic nature and the opportunity to solve complex problems at the intersection of finance and technology. My journey began over a decade ago when I recognized the transformative impact that emerging technologies could have on traditional banking and payment systems. This realization prompted me to pursue a career in fintech, where I could leverage my background in product management to pioneer innovative solutions and drive positive change in the industry.